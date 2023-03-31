"I refuse to be called self-made" - Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers Joe Weider in his latest daily newsletter

Seven-time Mr. Olympia champion Arnold Schwarzenegger registered his name in the history books as the greatest ever bodybuilder born. The Terminator star left bodybuilding ages ago to pursue a career in acting. His acting career was just as fruitful as his bodybuilding career.

Despite being 75 years old, Arnold never fails to inspire people to stay fit and healthy. He started a daily newsletter to share fitness tips and several untold stories.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared one such inspiring story about Joe Weider, co-founder of the International Federation of Body Builders. He also introduced Mr. Olympia, Ms. Olympia, and the Masters Olympia, which turned out to be the most prestigious bodybuilding competition.

Arnold called Joe Weider a jewel and he is one of the reasons why he does not call himself self-made. He added,

"He's one of the reasons I refuse to be called self-made. Joe was a jewel. He treated me like the son he never had, and after sending me my plane ticket, never stopped giving me advice on business, on bodybuilding, on family, on everything. My life wouldn't be what it is without Joe."

Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers Joe Weider after his 10th death anniversary

The man who created the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition, Arnold Schwarzenegger, paid his homage to the man who created the most prestigious bodybuilding competition, Joe Weider, a week after his 10th death anniversary.

In his daily newsletter called The Pump Daily, Arnie remembered Weider and wrote,

"The tenth anniversary of the passing of my good friend and mentor, Joe Weider, just passed. For those of you who aren't aware, Joe was the godfather of bodybuilding. He was the editor of the muscle magazines that inspired me as a young boy in Austria, the founder of the Mr. Olympia competition, and the man who brought me to America."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared that Joe Weider's editorial magazine called Muscle Magazines inspired him to take up bodybuilding. He also revealed that it was Weider who brought him to America.

Later on, Arnold tried to motivate his subscribers by saying that everyone has a 'Joe Weider' in them. He added by writing,

"I'm sure if you take the time to think about it, all of you have a Joe in your life. Most of us have many Joes in our life. I was lucky; I always told Joe how much he meant to me, so I can just remember all that he meant to me and call his wonderful wife, Betty, and reminisce about what a great man he was without any regret. If you haven’t, go out there and tell your Joe thank you."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his daily newsletter through email. If anyone wants to subscribe to The Pump Daily, all they need to do is go to Arnold's Instagram profile and click on the link in his bio.

Arnold also recently shared the secrets of healthy living, the benefits of caffeine after a bad night, and the story of Dave Danna, who inspired several with his amazing transformation.

