“I thought about jumping in” - Jay Cutler "disappointed" by 2023 Arnold Classic lineup

Jay Cutler, the three-time Arnold Classic Champion, was taken aback by the underwhelming lineup anticipated for the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Seven weeks out from the competition, Jay Cutler spoke with bodybuilding instructor Milos Sarcev in a new YouTube video about the Open division. Speaking about the list of competitors, Cutler stated:

"We have the list that came out. Very disappointed. I thought about jumping in by the way. We have six people registered right now."

Jay Cutler disappointed with the 2023 Arnold Classic lineup

Rising bodybuilders can use the Arnold Classic as a significant platform to establish their reputation. Jay Cutler, a legendary bodybuilder, became well-known through the contest before winning his first Olympia. His three-time Arnold Classic victories made him popular before he entered Olympia's Open division.

Jay Cutler revealed that after finishing second in Mr. Olympia, he didn't have any intention of entering the Arnold Classic. However, Jim Lorimer called for him to be part of the competition again and he could not refuse back then.

After looking at the lineup in 2023, Jay Cutler was pretty disappointed with just six participants opting for the prestigious competition.

Samir Bannout, a former Olympia winner, had a similar opinion on the weak field for the 2023 Arnold Classic. Bannout even made a joke about entering the competition himself due to the lack of competitors. Hunter Labrada and Derek Lunsford were his two suggestions for guests.

Although Arnold Schwarzenegger raised the prize money for the winner of the Men's Open category to a record $300,000, not many elite bodybuilders have registered. Hopefully, the increased prize money will attract more talent in the near future.

The 2023 Arnold Classic Open division lineup

The Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center will host the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival from Mar. 2–5. Since Joe Weider's yearly Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend, the competition has grown to become the second most prominent bodybuilding event since its establishment in 1989.

However, it appears that a lot has changed. The tentative lineup for each division for the upcoming contest was released by the organizers last week. Brandon Curry, who won the 2022 Arnold Classic, does not appear to be participating in the upcoming competition, allowing for the emergence of a new winner.

Shaun Clarida, a two-time 212 Olympia champion, and Kamal Elgargni, a former 212 Olympia champion, have joined the Open division roster. William Bonac and Samson Dauda will also be present. Shaun Clarida intimated that he would have to out-pose Samson on the Arnold stage while talking about the Dauda clash, adding that he's looking forward to the call-out.

Blessing decided to withdraw from the competition after a lackluster performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia so that his body could rest and heal. Given that there were less than 10 contestants on the list, many were taken aback by Blessing's choice.

Updated 2023 Arnold Classic lineup

Arnold Sports' official Instagram account recently announced that Mr. Olympia's star performer, Nick Walker, has joined the 2023 Arnold Classic roaster. Patrick Moore and Andrew Jacked have also joined the lineup for the prestigious competition's lineup.

William Bonac

Samson Dauda

Shaun Clarida

Akim Williams

Charles Griffin

Justin Rodriguez

Kamal Elgargn

Nick Walker

Patrick Moore

Andrew Jacked

