“Man is living his life” – Fans react as Ronnie Coleman shares a sneak-peek into his ‘Dubai takeover’ video

Ronnie Coleman is known to the bodybuilding world as the greatest or one of the two greatest alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. His tally of eight Olympia crowns record tied with Lee Haney looks unbeatable even in the near future.

"The King" is also known for his luxurious lifestyle. Coleman recently posted a video of himself on a Dubai tour. Fans were excited to see his sneak-peek video, as one of them wrote,

"Man s[is] living his life"

Fans react to Ronnie Coleman's sneak-peek video of 'Dubai-takeover'

Ronnie 'The King' Coleman enjoys a great fanbase on his Instagram with over 6.1 million followers. Whenever he shares a post, fans barge into his comments section with lovely messages, consisting of wishes and appreciation.

One fan became very passionate:

"Sooooo glad to see you doing welll ronie,God us great,giv m hell"

Ronnie Coleman's catchphrases like 'yeah buddy' and 'lightweight baby' are still used in gyms across the world. His comments section always sees a tsunami of these catchphrases.

"Yeah Buddy!!!!"

"Hey buddy light weight baby"

This American patriot thanked Coleman for being the epitome of America,

"USA all the way!! Thank you for being the epitome of America 🇺🇸"

In the video, Coleman is spotted driving a Lamborghini and this fan spots it too,

"Ronnie in the lambo!!"

Ronnie Coleman is often regarded as 'The King', fans often call him by this name, and so does this fan,

"The king Ronnie Coleman"

All the comments reflected fans' appreciation of Ronnie. They love and respect The King. Just like these comments,

"The king deserves it your king"

"Ron Coleman the best ever!"

"The king love you man"

"Yeah buddy Light weight"

One fan wrote that Coleman is like the King of Dubai,

"Ronnie'slike a king in Dubai! What a great place than crap U.S."

One fan wanted to know why influencers would visit Dubai. Ronnie was there to attend the bodybuilding show.

"Who do all these influencers go to dubai lmfao the hell is in dubai'

Ronnie Coleman's Mr. Olympia journey

Coleman found it extremely challenging to make it to the significant levels as a young professional. His sixth-place finish in the 1996 Mr. Olympia competition was his best result in his first five appearances.

Coleman brought the heat to the stage after startling everyone and winning the 1998 competition by defeating opponents like Kenneth Wheeler, Nasser El Sonbaty, and Kevin Levrone. In a streak, Ronnie Coleman won eight successive Mr. Olympia titles.

He and Lee Haney easily won the competition, making them the most successful Mr. Olympias in history. He gained the title "The King" because of his effective campaign. In the same year (2001), when he was in charge, Coleman became the first bodybuilder to win both the Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia.

