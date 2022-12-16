Mr. Olympia 2022 schedule for today (16th December): List of all events and finals

Mr. Olympia is one of the most popular bodybuilding competitions that takes place every year. The championship began in 1965, with Larry Scott lifting the trophy for the first time. Since then, 57 successful editions have been conducted, and now the 58th is around the corner.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most popular Mr. Olympia, while Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney won the title the most times. Mamdouh Elssbiay has held the title for the last two years and is now vying for his third victory.
Mr. Olympia 2022 will start on Friday, December 16, with the pre-judging round already completed on December 15. It will be a two-day championship in which 11 men's and women's tournaments are scheduled. On Sunday, December 18, the event will conclude with the Superstar Seminar.
It is important to note that this year, Mr. Olympia will be televised on Olympia TV for a prime subscription of $69.99.
The event will take place at the Zappos Theater of the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The purse for the championship increased from last year, and in 2022, $1.6 million will be distributed among the winners of the 11 events.
Mr. Olympia 2022 Schedule for December 16
Charter bus transport to Expo
- 8:15 am: Service begins and continues back and forth every 30 minutes
- 5:30 pm: Last pick at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood Resort
Olympia pre-judging
Seating for VIPs & Insider Club members (standing room only for the general public)
- 9:00 am: VIP & Insider club member entry
- 9:00 am
- Fitness Olympia
- 212 Olympia
- Figure Olympia
- Women's Physique Olympia
- Ms. Olympia
- Wellness Olympia
Olympia World Fitness Expo (Ticket Required)
- 9:00 am: Early entry for VIPs, Insider club members, & Expo early entry weekend pass holders
- 10:00 am: General public entry
- Backstage tour & Photo opp
- 3:00 pm: Gold VIP & Insider club members only
Olympia Friday evening finals
- 6:00 pm: 212 Olympia finals
- Fitness Olympia finals
- Figure Olympia finals
- Women's Physique Olympia finals
- Ms. Olympia finals
- Wellness finals
- Mr. Olympia pre-judging
Mr. Olympia qualifiers
- Brandon Curry: USA
- James Hollingshead: UK
- Michal Krizanek: Slovakia
- Nick Walker: USA
- Leandro Peres: Brazil
- Akim Williams: USA
- Hunter Labrada: USA
- Shaun Clarida: USA
- Blessing Awodibu: Ireland
- Joel Thomas: USA
- Angel Calderon Frias: Spain
- Rafael Brandao: Brazil
- Samson Dauda: UK
- Regan Grimes: Canada
- Iain Valliere: Canada
- Nathan De Asha: UK
- Andrea Presti: Italy
- Mamdouh Elssbiay: Egypt
- William Bonac: Netherlands
- Hadi Choopan: Iran
- Charles Griffen: USA
- Mohamed Shabaan: Egypt
- Hassan Mostafa: Egypt
- Mohammad Alnsoor: Jordan
- Vitor Boff: Brazil
- Antoine Vaillant: Canada
- Chinedu Andrew Obiekea: USA
- Vladyslav Sukhoruchko: Ukraine
- Derek Lunsford: USA
- Patrick Johnson: Denmark
- Tonio Burton: USA
- Theo Leguerrier: France
- Behrooz Tabani Abarghani: Iran
Ms. Olympia qualifiers
- Andrea Shaw: USA
- Margie Martin: USA
- Helle Trevino: USA
- MayLa Ash: USA
- Eva Montgomery: USA
- Michaela Aycock: USA
- Danielle Willis: USA
- Theresa Ivancik: USA
- Reshanna Boswell: USA
- Nadia Capostosto: Italy
- Leyvina Rodrigues Barros: Brazil
- Lisa Kudray: Canada
- Branka Njegovec: Croatia
- Donna Salib: USA
- Angela Teo: USA
- Chelsea Dion: USA
- Asha Hadley: USA
- Alcione Santos Barreto: Brazil