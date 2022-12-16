Mr. Olympia 2022 schedule for today (16th December): List of all events and finals

Mr. Olympia is one of the most popular bodybuilding competitions that takes place every year. The championship began in 1965, with Larry Scott lifting the trophy for the first time. Since then, 57 successful editions have been conducted, and now the 58th is around the corner.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most popular Mr. Olympia, while Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney won the title the most times. Mamdouh Elssbiay has held the title for the last two years and is now vying for his third victory.

Mr. Olympia 2022 will start on Friday, December 16, with the pre-judging round already completed on December 15. It will be a two-day championship in which 11 men's and women's tournaments are scheduled. On Sunday, December 18, the event will conclude with the Superstar Seminar.

It is important to note that this year, Mr. Olympia will be televised on Olympia TV for a prime subscription of $69.99.

The event will take place at the Zappos Theater of the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The purse for the championship increased from last year, and in 2022, $1.6 million will be distributed among the winners of the 11 events.

Mr. Olympia 2022 Schedule for December 16

Charter bus transport to Expo

8:15 am: Service begins and continues back and forth every 30 minutes

5:30 pm: Last pick at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood Resort

Olympia pre-judging

Seating for VIPs & Insider Club members (standing room only for the general public)

9:00 am: VIP & Insider club member entry

9:00 am

Fitness Olympia

212 Olympia

Figure Olympia

Women's Physique Olympia

Ms. Olympia

Wellness Olympia

Olympia World Fitness Expo (Ticket Required)

9:00 am: Early entry for VIPs, Insider club members, & Expo early entry weekend pass holders

10:00 am: General public entry

Backstage tour & Photo opp

3:00 pm: Gold VIP & Insider club members only

Olympia Friday evening finals

6:00 pm: 212 Olympia finals

Fitness Olympia finals

Figure Olympia finals

Women's Physique Olympia finals

Ms. Olympia finals

Wellness finals

Mr. Olympia pre-judging

Mr. Olympia qualifiers

Brandon Curry: USA

James Hollingshead: UK

Michal Krizanek: Slovakia

Nick Walker: USA

Leandro Peres: Brazil

Akim Williams: USA

Hunter Labrada: USA

Shaun Clarida: USA

Blessing Awodibu: Ireland

Joel Thomas: USA

Angel Calderon Frias: Spain

Rafael Brandao: Brazil

Samson Dauda: UK

Regan Grimes: Canada

Iain Valliere: Canada

Nathan De Asha: UK

Andrea Presti: Italy

Mamdouh Elssbiay: Egypt

William Bonac: Netherlands

Hadi Choopan: Iran

Charles Griffen: USA

Mohamed Shabaan: Egypt

Hassan Mostafa: Egypt

Mohammad Alnsoor: Jordan

Vitor Boff: Brazil

Antoine Vaillant: Canada

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea: USA

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko: Ukraine

Derek Lunsford: USA

Patrick Johnson: Denmark

Tonio Burton: USA

Theo Leguerrier: France

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani: Iran

Ms. Olympia qualifiers

Andrea Shaw: USA

Margie Martin: USA

Helle Trevino: USA

MayLa Ash: USA

Eva Montgomery: USA

Michaela Aycock: USA

Danielle Willis: USA

Theresa Ivancik: USA

Reshanna Boswell: USA

Nadia Capostosto: Italy

Leyvina Rodrigues Barros: Brazil

Lisa Kudray: Canada

Branka Njegovec: Croatia

Donna Salib: USA

Angela Teo: USA

Chelsea Dion: USA

Asha Hadley: USA

Alcione Santos Barreto: Brazil

