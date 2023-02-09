Nick Walker and Samson Dauda share updates weeks ahead of 2023 Arnold Classic

Nick Walker and Samson Dauda are all set to appear in the 2023 Arnold Classic. As far as their preparations are concerned, both star bodybuilders have recently shared physique updates on their respective Instagram accounts.

Just four weeks before the 2023 Arnold Classic, Nick 'The Mutant' Walker provided an incredible physical update on Instagram.

Nick Walker's biggest competitor, according to fans and experts, Samson Dauda, also gave a massive physical update on Instagram.

The 35th Arnold Classic will include categories like strongman, powerlifting, and arm-wrestling, in addition to bodybuilding. Following an increase in the prize money for the Men's Open class, numerous significant additions to the roster were made after the organizers released the complete roster last month.

Nick Walker and Samson Dauda ready for a massive showdown

The upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic will take place from March 2 to 5. Four weeks out from the competition, two of the favorite Men's Open contenders, Nick Walker and Samson Dauda, look in great shape.

However, 'The Mutant' enters the competition as the favorite to win his second Arnold Classic championship and is the highest-ranked Olympian. He put up an incredible performance at the 2022 Mr Olympia, defeating two-time champion Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay to finish third. He was bettered only by runner-up Derek Lunsford and Champion Hadi Choopan.

Chris Aceto, a well-known expert in the field of bodybuilding, endorsed Nick Walker. 'The Mutant' is expected to dazzle everyone with a package that is even better than what he presented at the Olympia two months ago.

Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Samson Dauda, according to coach Milos Sarcev, will compete for the title.

Walker is doing everything he can to be ready for the performance. He talked about enhancing aerobic workouts using kratom. He said that he had also taken the medicine to help him sleep.

Samson Dauda, a star in the Men's Open, has also garnered a lot of momentum over the last year. He lived up to the expectations by coming sixth in his first Mr Olympia appearance.

With his gigantic physique, Dauda can spice things up in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. The athletes will reach the last phase of their preparation with the competition only four weeks away and will adjust their macronutrient diet and hydration intake appropriately.

Other Arnold Classic competitors' physique update

Patrick Moore, a seasoned bodybuilding professional, will make a comeback in the 2023 Arnold Classic. He first attracted attention in 2018 as a Men's Open participant due to his enormous physique and definition.

Prior to winning the 2019 California Pro, he spent most of his career outside the top 10. With the victory, he received an invitation to the 2019 Mr Olympia, where he placed 10th.

Four weeks before the 2023 Arnold Classic, Patrick Moore posted a physical update on Instagram.

Justin Rodriguez, a Dominican-American bodybuilder, will also be competing. He became well known for his physical preparation and rock-solid strength. With frequent performances at many events over the past few years, he is one of the Open class' most reliable athletes. Rodriguez ultimately won the 2021 Indy Pro after a streak of top-three performances in the IFBB Pro League.

On Instagram, Rodriguez provided followers with a peek at his performance-related preparations.

Rodriguez will make a rapid turnaround to participate in the Arnold Classic next month after placing 15th at the Olympia.

Poll : 0 votes