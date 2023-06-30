"Show me how you got that title" - Eight-time Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman reacts to Hadi Choopan training video

Ronnie Coleman is often considered the undisputed GOAT of bodybuilding. Recently, he has been doing reaction videos on his YouTube channel. In a recent YouTube video, Ronnie reacted to a few clips of Hadi Choopan training in the gym.

Hadi Choopan was crowned the champion in the most recent edition of Mr. Olympia. He faced tough competition from Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker, and several other top-notch bodybuilders but in the end, Hadi emerged victorious. Reacting to the video of the 2022 Mr. Olympia champion training in the gym, Ronnie Coleman said,

"What's going on guys? Big Ron here. I've seen my boy Hadi Choopan been doing a lot of work over the years and finally got himself a title. I thought it would be only appropriate if I did some reaction videos to some of his training, so let's get into this, yeah buddy. Show me how you got that title, show me all the thickness you got there, yeah buddy, let's go, let's do this, light weight."

Ronnie Coleman continued,

"Get them arms as big as possible. That's a big-armed dude. Let's go Hadi. Let's do this. What you got going on? Just playing around in the gym right now. Now, it's time to do some weights. Let's show them how it's supposed to be done. Yeah, buddy! Big thick chest, big thick arms, lifting that light weight baby, like it ain't nothing. Ain't nothing to it but to do it Hadi, you got this."

Throughout the video, Ronnie Coleman was extremely impressed by the 2022 Mr. Olympia title winner's magnificent display of strength and in response to Hadi Choopan's training video, the former bodybuilder often said his famous catchphrases, "lightweight baby" and "yeah buddy."

Towards the end of the training video, Ronnie Coleman stated that hard work always pays off in reference to Choopan. The eight-time Mr. Olympia champion continued,

"Who is going to be Mr. O in 2023. Those were some impressive lifts. Congratulations on the title Hadi, I'm looking forward to seeing you on the stage this year. Yeah buddy."

Who are the bodybuilders who could be in contention for the 2023 Mr. Olympia title?

Lots of highly talented and hard-working bodybuilders will be looking forward to the 2023 Mr. Olympia. With the competition just months away, some of the pro bodybuilders are putting forward their best to qualify for the Mr. Olympia.

But who are the bodybuilders who could be in contention for the 2023 Mr. Olympia title? Definitely, last year's champion Hadi Choopan will be aiming to retain his title but there is a high chance that Derek Lunsford will be a possible threat to Choopan's title chances.

Back in April, Ronnie Coleman predicted Derek Lunsford to win the 2023 Mr. Olympia title. Another possible title contender is Nick Walker, who finished as the runner-up at the 2023 Arnold Classic. He also finished in third place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Samson Dauda, the 2023 Arnold Classic champion, is also stated as a possible title contender. Other well-known bodybuilders such as Andrew Jacked, Hunter Labrada, Iain Valliere, and Michal Krizo will also aim to put on a good show.

