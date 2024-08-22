Tren Twins' exquisite car collection unveiled

Bodybuilders are not only known for their well-crafted physiques but also for their exquisite lifestyle and car collections. The Tren Twins have also taken a step toward that journey with the well-known fitness influencer Alex Eubank. The trio even started a YouTube channel named 'Anabolic Auto' for their automotive ventures together.

On the same channel, Tren Twins uploaded their first-ever car reveal. Let's find out what the Twins drive around:

Tren Twins' C706 Chevy Corvette

Christian Gaiera loves going fast on the highways, and for that itch, he bought a 2019 C706 Corvette. The car has a 6.2-litre V8 engine pumping out 650 horsepower to power the absolute beast.

Along with that, to handle and deliver the power to the rear wheels, it comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, to make the car even faster, the Tren Twins have some mods done on the car.

In a YouTube video uploaded by Horizon Speed, Twins mentioned that they have worked on the pulley, fuel injectors, and headers. Tren Twins even ordered a carbon-fiber intake to reduce the weight and make it even faster, and with the upgrades, the car now sounds like a mad beast on the road.

To maintain traction with such power, the car has Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires along with adjustable aerodynamic-enhancing bits. You can even add carbon-ceramic brakes to increase the braking power. The price of the Chevrolet Corvette Z706 is expected to be around $81,995, according to Car and Driver.

"Honestly, when I bought it, I just never been so sure in my life about something like, It's just yeah, it's it's dead ass like my soul mate," said Christian Gaiera. [02:32]

Tren Twins' Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Michael Gaiera has had a separate love for Camaros since his childhood, and to fulfill his dream, he bought a Camaro ZL1. This car has a 6.2-litre engine with a small-block V8 supercharger generating 650 horsepower, enough to cruise at high speeds on freeways. Along with that, it has a 10-speed automatic transmission to deliver power and make the car go faster.

Michael Gaiera explained the reason why he bought his Camaro and said:

"I love Camaros because since I was a kid, because Bumblebee. I mean, who the f**k doesn't love Bumblebee the motherf**king goat?" [02:55]

The Tren Twins have some mods done on the car, along with some exterior work. They added straight pipes to increase the exhaust sound and to be able to do pops and bangs on the road.

They even have some 'Vampire Red' colored pinstripes running from the start to the rear end of the car. The Camaro ZL1 price starts at $69,995 and goes up to $75,995 depending on the various trim options available, according to Car and Driver.

