“We were KINGS of different eras” – Ronnie Coleman stuns fans with a special Arnold Schwarzenegger post 

Ronnie Coleman and Arnold Schwarzenegger have been two of the greatest bodybuilders to ever step foot on the Olympia stage.

Coleman has massive respect for the legendary Schwarzenegger. He recently shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"It would have been an honor to compete alongside @schwarzenegger but unfortunately we were KINGS of different eras in bodybuilding!! Comment your predictions below"

Fans react to Ronnie Coleman's special Arnold Schwarzenegger post

Arnold Schwarzenegger with seven Olympia title wins and Ronnie Coleman, with eight Olympia title wins, are considered the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

Just after Ronnie Coleman shared the post on Instagram, fans rallied in his comment section to compare and share their opinions on both bodybuilders.

One fan thinks that it would have been a great competition for Coleman and Schwarzenegger to be on the same stage at the same event.

Another thinks the 'Austrian Oak' is responsible for making bodybuilding popular and hence, is in a class of his own.

"Ronnie and his muscle mass reigns supreme in that era and this..it would have been a great competition with both on a stage"

"Idk Ronnie I mean Arnold made the sports to what it is today he was the face of bodybuilding the way Mj was in the NBA. Both of you were great in your respectable eras."

Two fans had contrasting opinions on Arnie and Ronnie. One felt that Arnold Schwarzenegger is no competition to Ronnie Coleman and another felt both were of different eras and no fair comparison could be drawn between the two.

"Hahaha no contest Arnold lacks everything compared to you Ronnie!!!!"

"Can't compare them, every era was different, for many reasons. One thing you can extrapolate, the spirit and drive of a champion. There can only be one champion, the will to do whatever it takes to win."

Other comments had a different way of comparing:

"Difference between open and classic bodybuilding"

"That's like a 2003 lambo vs. a 1970 lambo"

"One is bloated with a rounded gut and one is proportional."

This set of comments saw fans praising Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Arnold. That swole steriod belly aint it boss"

"The only thing Arnie's got on you bro is chest"

"Is there any don't Arnold's body was incredible"

"They are not bodybuilders they are whole bodybuilding"

One fan appreciated Ronnie's physique but noted that Arnie had better arms:

"Ronnie has an outstanding physique but still, you can clearly see Arnold’s arms were just on another level."

This comment, in particular, is a nice one:

"I do respekt Arnold and everything he did to bodybuilding, but I'm a big fan of really big bodybuilders"

Trollers can never be stopped and so, Ronnie Coleman had to face a few:

"Obvious because back in the days of @schwarzenegger there weren't as many steroids as what you consumed!!"

Another fan asked what bodybuilding would look like in the next 50 years.

"I wonder what bodybuilders will look like with 50 years into the future steroids..."

"Arnold looks like a kid in front of you"

"Arnold : Classic"

Ronnie Coleman and Arnold Schwarzenegger were seen together in the recently concluded 2023 Arnold Classic. Both have their set of loyal fans. Comparing across eras is always difficult.

