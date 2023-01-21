What is Arnold Schwarzenegger's e-book called? How to get it? 

Arnold Schwarzenegger has established himself as the greatest bodybuilder ever born. Not just bodybuilding, but the other field he touched turned out to be gold for him. Be it acting, politics, or philanthropy, everything went his way.

Arnold recently released his e-book through a thread of Instagram posts. The book is named, "PUMP yourself up". This is a guidebook for upcoming bodybuilders to get them on the right track and achieve what they call their vision.

How to get Arnold Schwarzenegger's new e-book

Arnold Schwarzenegger's new e-book is not very difficult to get. You have to subscribe to Arnie's newsletter to get the e-book.

Arnold, through an Instagram post, provided an easy step to get the e-book. Follow these steps to get Arnie's latest e-book-

Go to Arnold's Instagram profile. Click on the link given in his description. Once you are redirected to another page, you will then need to enter your email address. Click on 'Get the Guide for Free'. Within seconds or minutes, you will receive an email on your email id, where you need to click on 'Get The Guide'. The pdf file of the e-book will get downloaded automatically.

Arnold's other books

Arnold Schwarzenegger has written six books in his lifetime. Most of them are based on bodybuilding, namely -

Arnold: Developing a Mr. Universe Physique. Schwarzenegger Arnold: The Education of a Bodybuilder Arnold's Bodyshaping for Women Arnold's Bodybuilding for Men The New Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding Total Recall

His most recent addition to this list is 'Pump Yourself Up', a guidebook for upcoming bodybuilders.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's career

Arnie was born on July 30, 1947. He is an American and Austrian actor, producer, businessman, and former bodybuilder. Arnold Schwarzenegger was selected by Time magazine as one of the top 100 worldwide influencers in 2004 and 2007.

Arnold received the title of Mr. Universe when he was 20 years old. He later took home seven Mr. Olympia titles. The bodybuilding business continues to see Schwarzenegger as a key player.

Thanks to his main roles in movies like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Commando, and Predator, Arnold became a Hollywood action movie superstar and a household brand. He used the monikers Austrian Oak, Styrian Oak, and Arnie while bodybuilding, as well as other identities when acting.

Arnold initially became well-known when he made an appearance in the documentary Pumping Iron, which highlighted the bodybuilder and his admirable 'win at all costs' mindset to the American public. Arnold received a flurry of movie offers from Hollywood shortly after, and he went on to dominate the action movie industry.

In a recall election on October 7, 2003, Schwarzenegger was first elected as a Republican to succeed then-Gov. Gray Davis. He was California's governor at the time. He became governor on November 17, 2003, to finish Davis's tenure.

On November 7, 2006, he defeated Democrat Phil Angelides, who was then the state treasurer, to be elected to a second term as governor of California. Schwarzenegger took the oath of office for his second term on January 5, 2007.

