Who are Arnold Schwarzenegger's children? Family and more explored

Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably one of the most popular people on the planet. We can name several different fields and he would have definitely been successful in that particular field.

He has had a successful career as a professional bodybuilder, actor, and also as a politician. Arnold Schwarzenegger also served in the Austrian army. His days as a professional bodybuilder were completely highlighted by extreme success. Schwarzenegger won a record seven Mr. Olympia titles in his pro bodybuilding career.

The former bodybuilder married Maria Shriver, the niece of former US president John F. Kennedy. They got married on April 26, 1986. But after 25 years of marriage, Maria Shriver ended her relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger after she found out that the former governor of California had fathered a child with one of their former household employees.

Who are the children of Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Arnold and Maria Shriver had four children together. The former bodybuilder had another child with his former household employee Mildred Patricia Baena. He has five children in total.

The kids from his marriage to Maria Shriver are Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger, Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Christopher Sargent Shriver Schwarzenegger. His other child with Patricia Baena was Joseph Baena.

Children of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger

Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger is the oldest child of Arnold and Maria Shriver. She was born on December 13, 1989 in Los Angeles. Her middle name, 'Eunice', honors her maternal grandmother, Eunice Kennedy, the younger sister of President John F. Kennedy, according to People.

Though Katherine was born into a political family, she has insisted that she is not interested in politics. At just 21 years of age, she became a New York Times best-selling author in 2010 after publishing her first book titled, Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back.

Since 2010, Katherine Schwarzenegger has written a few more books such as I Just Graduated...Now What? andThe Gift of Forgiveness. She married Chris Pratt in June 2019. Her daughter Lyla was born in 2020 and her second child, Eloise, was born in 2022.

Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger

Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger is the second daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was born on July 23, 1991 at Los Angeles. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from Georgetown University in 2013 according to People.

Later, Christina studied interior architecture at Parsons School of Design. She also worked as an editor at Goop for three years. Goop is a lifestyle brand owned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The second daughter of a legendary bodybuilder is also a founding member of the Special Olympics Founder's Council.

Christina and her mother were the co-executive producers of the Netflix documentary Take Your Pills, which was released in 2018. It explored Christina's experiences with Adderall addiction and also how societal pressures contributed to abusing the controlled substance as per People.

Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the third child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. He was born on September 18, 1993. Patrick was also born in Los Angeles just like Katherine and Christina.

Arnold and Maria's third child is an actor and model. Patrick Schwarzenegger is pursuing a career in Hollywood and made his on-screen debut in a cameo in the movie Benchwarmers, which was released in 2006. He has also acted in several other movies and series, including Echo Boomers, Moxies, The Terminal List, and Gen V.

Christopher Sargent Shriver Schwarzenegger

Christopher Schwarzenegger is the youngest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. He was born on September 27, 1997 in Los Angeles. Christopher graduated from the University of Michigan in 2020. Arnold's youngest kid has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Joseph Baena

Joseph Baena is the son of Arnold and Mildred Patricia Baena. Joseph was born on October 2, 1997. Back in 2012, the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner revealed that he found out that Joseph was his son when he started resembling him.

Baena graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree from Pepperdine University in 2019. Joseph works as a real estate agent and as an actor.

He is also interested in being a fitness model and bodybuilder. Joseph Baena acted in a short YouTube video titled, Bad to the Bone, which is a remake of Arnold Schwarzenegger's role as the Terminator. Joseph is working on several movies at present.

