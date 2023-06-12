Goodbye Bob Myers: Golden State Warriors bid farewell to their basketball mastermind

Bob Myers, the visionary architect behind the Golden State Warriors dynasty, announced his departure from the franchise during a news conference on Tuesday, May 30. As the Warriors bid farewell to their esteemed President of Basketball Operations, the team faces a crucial turning point that will undoubtedly significantly impact the organization's business side.

Here is a closer look at the implications of Myers' exit and the exciting changes ahead for the Golden State Warriors.

No contract extension talks

Reports indicate that the Warriors and Bob Myers had not engaged in substantial contract extension negotiations leading up to his departure. This lack of progress suggests that the organization was prepared for his exit, as Myers' contract is set to expire on June 30. While unexpected, this development presents the Warriors with an opportunity to reshape their basketball operations department and bring in fresh perspectives.

A trailblazing career

Bob Myers' career with the Golden State Warriors has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hired as an assistant general manager in 2011, he quickly ascended to the general manager role in 2012. Myers' exceptional leadership and ability to assemble a winning team earned him the Executive of the Year award in 2015, following the Warriors' impressive 67-win season and their first NBA championship. Over the years, he continued to make shrewd moves that led to four NBA titles for the franchise.

The impact on the organization

Myers' departure will undoubtedly leave a significant void within the Golden State Warriors front office. Given his influential voice and deep connections with key players such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, and especially Steph Curry, his departure may have a ripple effect on team dynamics. While the immediate collateral damage is not expected to be severe, the team will need to navigate this transition carefully to ensure continuity and maintain the trust of their star players.

Identifying a successor

With Bob Myers' exit, the Warriors now face the task of finding a suitable successor to lead their basketball operations. While external candidates may be considered, there is a strong likelihood of an internal promotion. Mike Dunleavy Jr., who has already represented the team at various league meetings, has emerged as a top contender for the role. Dunleavy's involvement in day-to-day front office operations, including attending prospect workouts and draft workouts, positions him as a natural fit to step into a more prominent position.

The future of the front office

While no one can truly replace Bob Myers' extensive experience and influence, the Golden State Warriors have built a robust front office with multiple capable voices. Alongside Dunleavy, individuals such as Kirk Lacob, Kent Lacob, Shaun Livingston, Nick U'Ren, Ryan Atkinson, Jonnie West, Pabail Sidhu (analytics), Onsi Saleh (cap specialist), and Larry Harris (scouting) form a collaborative group that has contributed to the team's success. Their collective expertise will play a vital role in maintaining the franchise's winning culture and continuing the Warriors' pursuit of championships.

A new chapter

Bob Myers' departure ushers in a new era for the Golden State Warriors on the business front. Challenges and uncertainties are inevitable as the team adjusts to a change in leadership. However, this presents a unique opportunity for the organization to refresh its strategies, explore innovative approaches, and foster growth.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Bob Myers said the “answer to the question why” he is leaving the Warriors is because he doesn’t still feel like he can give the full effort/engagement needed for the job. Bob Myers said the “answer to the question why” he is leaving the Warriors is because he doesn’t still feel like he can give the full effort/engagement needed for the job. https://t.co/7QoioOUBwh

The eyes of the sports world will be on the Warriors as they navigate this exciting transition and strive to maintain their status as one of the NBA's premier franchises.

Conclusion

Bob Myers' decision to step away from the Golden State Warriors marks a significant shift in the team's basketball operations. His departure opens the door to a new era, presenting the organization with an opportunity to redefine its approach and build upon the strong foundation Myers helped create. As the Warriors embark on this new chapter, the sports world eagerly awaits the unfolding of their future and the potential heights they can reach under new leadership.

