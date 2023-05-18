NBA rumors- Bob Myers unlikely to extend contact with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and General Manager Bob Myers are rumored to be ending their partnership after 12 years. Myers joined the franchise as an assistant GM in April 2011 before getting promoted to GM position a year later. Myers' contract is up this summer.

The two parties aren't leaning towards an extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Here's what the insider reported:

"The Golden State Warriors and president of basketball operations Bob Myers have had no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise, league sources told The Athletic."

Charania added:

"Both sides exchanged offers and counter-offers several months ago, and there has since been no traction on a new deal, league sources say. The Warriors have not yet presented an offer that has blown Myers away, but there’s also a growing sense that even a competitive market offer — near the top of the executive food chain — may not keep Myers with the franchise"

Charania also wrote that Myers would likely announce his departure publicly in the coming weeks. He has been leaning towards building a career in media after 12 years of donning a front-office for the most successful franchise in that span.

He has also received intriguing offers from private equity funds and roles within other pro sports leagues. To support these rumors, Bob Myers didn't attend the general managers' meeting in Chicago recently. Mike Dunleavy Jr, vice president of basketball operations with the Warriors, represented the franchise.

Dunleavy has filled in for Myers before, so it isn't unusual that he was in Chicago instead of the latter. However, Myers' contract situation increased the speculation about his possible departure. Should Myers leave, Dunleavy will likely replace him as the new Warriors GM.

Golden State Warriors to undergo drastic changes this offseason, including Bob Myers' departure

The Golden State Warriors entered the offseason earlier than expected after losing their first-ever conference series under Steve Kerr, who joined in 2014. The Warriors were 19-0 in the West before the LA Lakers ended that streak in the 2023 playoffs conference semis.

It is unusual territory for the Warriors to be in, as they got maxed out for the first time under Kerr and need some significant retooling to return to the top. However, their roster decisions start with the contract extensions of veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, two of the five architects alongside Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Bob Myers' of the Warriors dynasty.

Green could become an unrestricted free agent, while Thompson has a year left on his contract. The negotiations could stall if the two stars are hellbent on securing a max deal. With Myers' departure looking likely, the Warriors could blow up the roster this offseason and enter a new era.

Coach Steve Kerr is also in the final year of his deal, so the seven-time champions do enter one of their most unpredictable offseasons in a while.

