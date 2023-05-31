Why is Bob Myers leaving the Warriors? Reason explored as move marks end of an era

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers will be stepping down from his position when his contract expires at the end of the season. Myers has been with the Warriors since 2011 and helped the franchise win four NBA championships.

In a press conference announcing his decision, Myers explained why he is leaving Golden State after more than 12 years with them. The two-time Executive of the Year cited that he can't fulfill his job moving forward. It seemed like he was ready to move on amid rumors of a possible burnout.

"The bottom line is this job, the one I'm in, I would say this for any professional general manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, 100%," Myers said. "If you can't do it, then you shouldn't do it. So that's the answer to the question of why. I can't do that to our players, I can't do that to Joe, Peter, really I can't do it to myself and that's the question I've been wrestling with."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "When we make the Finals" - Jimmy Butler was ready to send NBA Finals tickets to Coco Gauff even before the play-in tournament

Bob Myers' career with the Warriors

Bob Myers at the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Bob Myers started his career in the basketball world as an agent. Some of his famous NBA clients include Brandon Roy, Tyreke Evans and Kendrick Perkins. He left sports representation in 2011 when he was hired by the Golden State Warriors as an assistant general manager.

Myers was promoted the next season and started building a championship team for the Warriors. He drafted Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli and Draymond Green, who all were integral parts of the 2015 NBA championship team.

After the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Myers brought in Kevin Durant to team up with Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. They won two NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, and went to the NBA Finals in 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons were not the best for Golden State, but Myers managed to put together another championship team in 2022. In 11 years as the general manager, Myers built four title-winning teams and went to the NBA Finals six times.

Also Read: How did Caleb Martin get into the NBA? Finding out more about the Miami Heat player's journey

What's next for the Golden State Warriors?

Steph Curry and Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' tough offseason just became tougher with Bob Myers departure. Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob is expected to turn over the front office to his son Kirk Lacob and vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr.

It's going to be a tough summer for the Warriors. Draymond Green is likely opting out of his contract to become a free agent and leave for free. Klay Thompson is eligible to sign an extension, but are Golden State willing to offer him a max deal?

The Jordan Poole situation remains tricky, while Jonathan Kuminga has been linked to trade rumors since losing his spot in the rotation during the playoffs. And finally, they have to put up a complete roster to surround Steph Curry with enough talent to compete.

Also Read: "They got separated when they were born" - Fans take deep dive inside the Jimmy Butler looks like Jamie Foxx conspiracy theory

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes