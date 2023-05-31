How did Caleb Martin get into the NBA? Finding out more about the Miami Heat player's journey

Caleb Martin is one of the huge reasons why the Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals. Martin stepped up in the absence of Tyler Herro and provided a lot of offense for the Heat throughout the postseason.

The 27-year-old swingman had an unlikely path to the NBA, which started in the 2019 NBA Draft. Alongside his twin brother, Cody Martin, they declared for the draft. While Cody was selected in the second round by the Charlotte Hornets, Caleb's name was not called.

Caleb Martin eventually signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Hornets before they converted it to a standard NBA contract. He would spend two seasons in Charlotte, averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The Hornets waived him at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Caleb Martin got noticed by the Heat because of rapper J. Cole

J. Cole and Caleb Martin

After getting released by the Charlotte Hornets, Caleb Martin was trying to get back into the NBA. His friend and famous rapper J. Cole helped him get in touch with Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler.

The Heat reached out to Martin and was invited for a tryout. He was offered a two-way contract and the rest is history. Miami converted his deal to a standard one midway through last season. They rewarded him with a three-year, $20 million contract this past summer.

"It's everything, man," Martin said on his friendship with J. Cole. "He's got a million things going on. He could be doing a million things but that also just shows you that it's bigger than basketball. That's my guy. He keeps up with every game. He's hitting me up just like my family's hitting me up." (h/t ESPN)

Martin has likely earned himself a huge payday once he becomes a free agent thanks to his exploits in the playoffs this season. He has a contract until next season, with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Caleb Martin was the breakout star of the Eastern Conference Finals

Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics

Caleb Martin was simply phenomenal for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Martin averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while shooting 60.2% from the field, 48.9% from beyond the arc and 87.5% from the free throw line.

The North Carolina native saved the best for last in Game 7 of the series on Monday night. Martin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 11-16 shooting to lift the Heat to an amazing win over the Celtics.

