"They got separated when they were born" - Fans take deep dive inside the Jimmy Butler looks like Jamie Foxx conspiracy theory

Jimmy Butler being the son of Michael Jordan was not the only conspiracy theory about the Miami Heat superstar. Butler was also linked to Jamie Foxx due to having similar features. Some fans even thought that they could be related, but is it true?

Butler and Foxx are not related at all despite being both born in the state of Texas. The Heat swingman was born in Houston on September 14, 1989, while the Academy Award-winning actor is from Terrell, Texas, and is already 55 years old.

One fan even thought that they could pass as brothers and were just separated by birth:

"They got separated when they were born."

The whole conspiracy started when NBA Memes on Twitter pointed out the similar features of Jamie Foxx and Jimmy Butler. It's just a ridiculous notion for people to think they are related. Nevertheless, it was an entertaining theory for many and not going to be the first time an NBA personality has a celebrity look alike.

Ashton Kutcher looks like Kyle Korver's long-lost brother, while Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle knows that he's a Jim Carrey look alike. Steven Adams is called Aquaman for a reason, and a former NBA player resembles rapper 50 Cent.

Jimmy Butler named Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat holding the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat's incredible playoff run has reached the NBA Finals. The Heat became the second No. 8 seed to make it to the NBA Finals, facing the Denver Nuggets starting on Thursday.

Miami avoided disaster in Game 7, defeating the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden 103-84. Butler finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award for his performances throughout the series. Caleb Martin was also huge with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

The Heat were on their way to a sweep after going up 3-0. However, the Celtics put up a fight to tie the series and force a Game 7 back in Boston. Derrick White's game-winning shot in Game 6 gave the Celtics the momentum they needed. They were one win away from becoming the first team to successfully come back from a 3-0 deficit.

But Jayson Tatum injured his ankle on the first play of the game and was not the same for the entire game. The Celtics also struggled to make shots from beyond the arc as the Heat held them to a season-low 84 points.

