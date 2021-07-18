India at Tokyo Olympics - Boxers to aim for glory from 24 July to 8 August

With less than a week left until the Tokyo Olympics, everyone is eager to know when the events will start. Preparations have already begun. Some athletes have already arrived at the Olympic village. Most of the competition will officially begin on 24 July, and this is when India's boxing journey will start as well.

Indian boxers at the Tokyo Olympics

The largest contingent in the history of the Olympics -

Indian boxing at Tokyo Olympics - The largest contingent ever

In a way, India is sending their largest boxing team ever to the Olympics. With five male boxers and four female boxers, this is a really huge contingent. The following people will participate for India in the respective categories at the Tokyo Olympics -

Men's Boxing -

1) Naib Subedar Amit Kumar Panghal [Flyweight - 52 kg.]

2) Subedar Manish Kaushik [Lightweight - 60 kg.]

3) DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav [Welterweight - 69 kg.]

4) Ashish Kumar [Middleweight - 75 kg.]

5) Subedar Satish Kumar Yadav [Super Heavyweight - +91 kg.]

Women's Boxing -

1) Hmangte Chungneijang Mary Kom [Flyweight - 51 kg.]

2) Simranjit Kaur [Lightweight - 60 kg.]

3) Lovlina Borgohain [Welterweight - 69 kg.]

4) Pooja Rani [Middleweight - 75 kg.]

Of the above, only Vikas Krishan Yadav and Mary Kom are the most experienced. In fact, Mary Kom is the only one who has been lucky enough to stand on the coveted Olympic podium. She won a bronze medal on the debut for India at the London Olympics in 2012.

Day 1 - Vikas Krishan and Lovlina Borgohain to open Indian challenge -

On the opening day, i.e. 24 July, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Lovlina Borgohain will open India's account in boxing. Both represent India in the welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is the third Olympics for Vikas Krishan Yadav. He had begun with a bang, but a controversial decision at the London Olympics knocked him out. He improved a bit, but missed the podium by a whisker at the Rio Olympics. Can he change his fortunes here? Only time will tell.

On the other hand, Lovlina will make her Olympic debut with this edition. She won two consecutive bronze medals in 2018 and the 2019 edition of the AIBA World Boxing Championships.

Day 2 - Manish Kaushik, Mary Kom and Pooja Rani to begin the Indian challenge -

The following day, some of India's best boxers will be in action, i.e. on 25 July. Subedar Manish Kaushik will open the Indian challenge in the lightweight section. A silver medalist at the Commonwealth Games, he even won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Meanwhile, women's boxing at the Tokyo Olympics will be led by none other than Mary Kom and Pooja Rani. While Mary Kom will fight for India one last time in the flyweight section, Pooja Rani will be fighting it out in the middleweight category.

Day 3 - Amit Panghal and Ashish Kumar to represent India -

On 26 July, one of India's best boxers, Naib Subedar Amit Kumar Panghal, will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics. If Amit doesn't get a favorable draw, he will have to open the Indian challenge from Round 32 itself. Otherwise, he can relax until July 31, when the pre-quarter finals begin.

Ashish Kumar will open the Indian challenge in the coveted middleweight category, once blessed by stalwarts like Vijender and Vikas Krishan.

July 29 - Satish Kumar to open Indian challenge at super heavyweight -

For two days, the Indian boxers will get time to rest, until another challenge comes along at the Tokyo Olympics. The Round of 16 shall begin from 29 July for most boxing events, including superheavyweight. Satish Kumar is representing India at the same time and will start his campaign in the pre quarterfinals.

July 30 to August 8 - The real challenge begins -

However, it is from 30 July that the real challenge for the Indian boxers begins at the Tokyo Olympics. Due to the brilliant performances, most of the Indian boxers are bound to receive better slots.

In a way, many boxers may cruise to the quarterfinals. However, the quarterfinals will be the real test for the Indian boxers. If they make it, history beckons them, and if they win further, India would be all set to create history in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The following is a concise schedule of Indian boxing at the Tokyo Olympics -

1) Men's Flyweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 26 July to 7 August

2) Men's Lightweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 25 July to 8 August

3) Men's Welterweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 24 July to 3 August

4) Men's Middleweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 26 July to 7 August

5) Men's Superheavyweights - Preliminaries to Finals - 29 July to 8 August

6) Women's Flyweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 25 July to 7 August

7) Women's Lightweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 27 July to 8 August

8) Women's Welterweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 24 July to 7 August

9) Women's Middleweight - Preliminaries to Finals - 25 July to 8 August

[All Tokyo Olympics matches to be broadcast on Sony Sports Network]

Edited by Rohit Mishra