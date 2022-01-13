Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain appointed DSP

Tokyo OlympiTokyo Olympics boxing bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was appointed as a trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police by Assam Police on Wednesday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the appointment letter to the pugilist.

"It feels good to have a confirmed job. Now I can serve the country while working in Assam Police, but my main focus is sports and winning medals. I will focus on training and won't join duty until after I retire from competitive boxing," Lovlina was quoted as saying by ANI.

The boxing ace will feature in three major tournaments this year - the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games and the World Championships.

"My ultimate target is to win gold in Paris Olympics. So the big tournaments will provide me with a platform to test my preparations for Paris 2024. I will be up against the best so it will give me a good reality check. You can also try out a few different things in these competitions. But in the Olympics, you have to win and you just stick to the winning formula," Lovlina said in an earlier interview.

Lovlina Borgohain @LovlinaBorgohai



But my main focus will be to work hard in sports and bring gold medal for our country in the Paris Olympics 2024. I am elated at being given this opportunity to serve my people in the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police. I am thankful to Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa sir.But my main focus will be to work hard in sports and bring gold medal for our country in the Paris Olympics 2024. I am elated at being given this opportunity to serve my people in the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police. I am thankful to Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa sir.But my main focus will be to work hard in sports and bring gold medal for our country in the Paris Olympics 2024. https://t.co/inh9cbG4V3

An Arjuna award winner, Lovlina was in 2021 conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honor. She was also named the Best Sportsperson of the Year 2021 by the Assam Sports Journalists Association.

Road to be named after Lovlina Borgohain

Chief Minister Sarma announced that the state government would soon name a road in Guwahati after Lovlina and priority was also being given to the construction of sports complexes in different parts of the state, including a ₹ 25 crore stadium named after Lovlina in the Sarupathar assembly constituency.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Mary Kom and six other boxers set to be part of national boxing camp

Edited by Sanjay Rajan