Cliff Godwin salary: How much does the ECU baseball coach make? Contract details, pay structure and more

Since taking over as ECU Baseball's Head Coach in 2015, Cliff Godwin has transformed the Pirates into a lethal force in college baseball. The 46-year-old has been instrumental in their recent success while becoming one of the most successful coaches in their history.

After serving as an assistant coach for various teams for over a decade, Godwin finally got his first and only Head Coach job to date by replacing Pirates' previous head coach Billy Godwin in 2014. In his debut season, the Pirates won the AAC Tournament and made the postseason for the first time in three years. Godwin also won the AAC Coach of the Year that season.

Following his first two seasons, where he achieved immense success with the Pirates, ECU gave him a contract extension that would keep him with the team until 2022. His pay was bumped up significantly from $280,000 to $375,000. In addition, the contract also stated that Godwin would receive an increase of $10,000 each year, earning $415,000 in the 2022-2023 season.

Trending

As per 247 Sports' Stephen Igoe, his current contract sees him make a base salary of $425,000 and $65,000 in marketing payments.

The contract also states his assistant staff will receive performance bonuses for the team's success in addition to the $10,000 raise for his assistant staff coaching pool each year subject to the athletic director's approval and compliance to ECU's policy.

Cliff Godwin received the longest contract extension in ECU Pirates history

In 2021, Cliff Godwin was rewarded with a new contract extension which would take him till the 2026 season. However, he received another contract extension the following year, which would keep him at Clark Le-Clair until the 2029 season. This was the largest contract extension given to a Head Coach in Pirates' history.

Cliff Godwin made a lasting impression in his debut season as the ECU Pirates' Head Coach.

The Pirates also made an interesting amendment to his contract in 2020, where its length will be extended by a year every time they make the postseason.

Under Godwin, the Pirates have won 5 AAC regular season titles, which include winning the last four seasons in a row. They also won the AAC Tournament thrice and made the postseason eight times, in which they have won the NCAA Regional four times.

However, they are yet to win a Super Regional and the College World Series, which Godwin will be hoping to do this season.