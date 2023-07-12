Taking Florida's 2023 MLB draft picks into consideration, the Gators have left a significant impact. Florida has had 220 MLB draft picks in program history. Moreover, 105 out of the 220 have come under Kevin Sullivan.

The Gators had eight players get the chance to build a life around MLB. The three-day, 20-round draft grabbed six players and two high school commitments.

As expected Wyatt Langford led Florida's parade.

Florida has developed players like Pete Alonso, Bryan Augenstein, Dennis Aust, Harrison Bader and many more. Let's take a look at the young Gators who were selected in the 2023 MLB draft.

Florida's 2023 MLB draft picks:

2023 NCAA Division I baseball championship

1. Wyatt Langford, OF

The Texas Rangers selected Wyatt Langford as the No. 1 pick, which has a slot value of $7.7 million.

Wyatt has been one of the best power hitters at the college level. A second-team All-Southeastern Confernence member, Langford posted .355/.447/.719 with 26 home runs. Although Florida lost the College World Series championship series against LSU, he went 5-for-5 with six RBIs and four runs in Game 2.

2. Hurston Waldrep, RHP

The Atlanta Braves drafted Hurston Waldrep with the No. 24 pick, with a slot value of $3.27 million.

He is considered a nasty pitcher when it comes to splits. Waldrep went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 101.2 innings last season.

3. Brandon Sproat, RHP

The New York Mets chose Brandon Sproat with the No. 56 pick, going in Round 2, with a slot value of $1.47 million.

This is not the first time the Mets have drafted Brandon Sproat. He was selected him in the third round in 2022, however, but chose to return to school.

"It's funny how the world works," Sproat said after getting selected by the Mets.

4. Josh Rivera, SS

The Chicago Cubs picked Josh Rivera at No. 81, going in Round 3, with a slot value of $872,400.

5. Phillip Abner, LHP

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Phillip Abner with the No. 175 pick, going in Round 6 (slot value: $328,300).

6. Colby Halter, 3B

The Oakland Athletics chose Colby Halter at No. 496 pick (Round 17, with a slot value that was not defined).

Additional Florida baseball commitments in the 2023 draft:

Steven Echavarria, RHP: The Oakland Athletics drafted Steven Echavarria as the No. 72 pick (slot value: $1.01 million).

Stone Russell, IF/C: The Kansas City Royals selected Stone Russell with the No. 529 pick in Round 18 (undefined slot value).

Poll : 0 votes