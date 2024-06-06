Has Duke ever won a College World Series game? Exploring the Blue Devils' CWS history

The Duke Blue Devils have quite a history in college baseball. Over the years, Duke University's baseball program has seen the Blue Devils feature in the postseason quite often in recent seasons. Here, we take a look at their history in the pinnacle of college baseball, the College World Series.

Has Duke ever won a College World Series game?

The Blue Devils have featured in the College World Series on three occasions. In each appearance, they recorded at least one win in the tournament. However, they have never won the entire tournament, finishing 6th on all three occasions.

They first appeared in the College World Series in 1952, when the eight participating teams were selected directly. The Blue Devils won their opening game 18-7 against the Oregon State Ducks that season before losing 12-7 to Penn State Nittany Lions and 5-1 to the Western Michigan Broncos to finish 6th in the tournament.

Their next appearance came the very next year in 1953. Unlike last season, they lost their opening game 2-1 to the Texas Longhorns. Although they won their Lower Round 1 game 3-2 against the Colorado State Rams, they bowed out of the tournament in Lower Round 2 after losing 7-6 (11) to the Boston College Eagles.

Their final College World Series appearance to date was in 1961. After losing the opening game 3-2 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they suffered the exact same fate as in 1953. They beat the Rams 15-3 before the Eagles eliminated them from the tournament with a 4-3 (10) win.

Although their College World Series journeys are well in the past, the Blue Devils have been a strong force in the Atlantic Coast Conference. In the last decade, they have been to the postseason six times, winning an NCAA Regional three times.

The Duke Blue Devils have been an impressive unit in college baseball in recent years.

They also won their second Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in four years this season with a dominant 14-4 win over the Florida State Seminoles in the championship game.

However, they failed to reach the NCAA Super Regionals this season after being eliminated in the Norman Regional. They will now focus on next season, where they will hope to end their College World Series drought.

