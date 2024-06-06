Has Florida ever won a College World Series game? Exploring the Gators' CWS history

The Florida Gators are one of the most successful programs in collegiate sports. UF has dominated various sporting events, and baseball is one of the program's modern playgrounds.

Ahead of the 2024 College World Series, let's take a trip down memory lane with the Florida Gators and answer some questions for modern Gators fans.

Has Florida ever won a College World Series game?

Yes, Florida has won a College World Series game. In fact, the Gators went all the way in 2017, finally winning their first NCAA baseball championship after sweeping LSU in the championship series. The win came in their 11th College World Series, bringing much-needed hardware to the program.

Following the 2017 heroics, the 2018 Florida Gators returned to the College World Series to defend their crown. However, they were ousted by Arkansas in the semifinals.

The closest the Gators have come to returning to collegiate dominance came in 2023, when they finished as runner-ups to LSU.

The 2024 Gators will try their chances after winning a regional last weekend. The Gators will be banking on MLB prospect Jac Caglianone and his teammates to deliver the goods to get to the CWS.

2024 college baseball postseason

Here's a look at the college baseball program for the year in review:

Super regionals: Friday-Monday, June 7-10

First day of CWS games: Start Friday, June 14

CWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24

The eight teams remaining after the super regionals will be split into two double-elimination sections. The winners of each section will meet for a best-of-three series to crown the NCAA champion in Omaha, starting June 22, 2024.

A mixture of yearly and surprise contenders will compete for the biggest honors this year. It's a phenomenal time to be a college baseball fan. The CWS should provide highlights, shocks and premium action for even the most casual collegiate baseball fans in 2024.

