In Photos: Paul Skenes Girlfriend Olivia Dunne's Playful Summer Throwback Shoot Goes Viral, Nodding to 'Phineas and Ferb' IG Caption

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are dating, officially. It has been speculated for a while, but the 2023 MLB draft's No. 1 pick finally confirmed it recently.

Away from the speculation about her relationship status, Dunne was having fun as usual and was quickly trending when she posted her 104 days of summer vacation photo shoot on Instagram.

The caption references the theme song from the popular cartoon "Phineas and Ferb."

Skenes and Dunne met via his best friend, who was in a relationship with gymnast Elena Arenas, a roommate of Olivia Dunne.

Paul Skenes explained to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette how they bonded over their mutual fame, which made it almost impossible to move around without being bothered.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something -- picture, autograph, whatever," Skenes said.

Olivia Dunne was present during Paul Skenes' Single-A debut for the Bradenton Marauders, and as usual, her appearance caused chaos.

The commotion was so profound that she gave up her seat behind home plate for the broadcast booth to get away from the fans.

Skenes wasn't best pleased that his girlfriend had to go through moving seats to have a peaceful viewing experience:

"It's nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it," he added. "It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her."

Olivia Dunne shows the bad side of fame

Olivia Dunne admitted that she could no longer attend classes at LSU due to the chaos that her presence caused.

Earlier in the year, during a gymnastics meet in Utah, her fans heckled other athletes, and the school had to hire additional security for meets she was involved in.

Why Paul Skenes stays away from social media

Paul Skenes starred in LSU's run to the national championship win in Omaha and was then picked No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB draft over teammate Dylan Crews.

Olivia Dunne also attended a few games during the College World Series in Omaha, where she cheered on LSU and Paul Skenes.

Skenes revealed that he stays away from social media and that part of the reason is his relationship with Dunne.

"I wasn't on it (social media) during the season because it's toxic. When you see something positive about you or something negative, it doesn't matter," Skenes said.

"There's no substance to it. It can't help. "It's worse for her. I've told her, 'People are gonna write about you. People are gonna write about me. If it rattles you, if it makes you upset, you gotta find a way to either not see it or not get upset over it."

The power couple opening about their relationship has lifted the curtain on what dating as a celebrity is really like.