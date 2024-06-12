Is the College World Series double elimination? List of teams that made it to the final step of NCAA Baseball tournament

The College World Series is one of the best tournaments in sports today, as a unique structure gives way to an often unpredictable event itself. A double-elimination bracket of four teams on each side is the first portion of the tournament, followed by a three-game final series. This season will be no exception, as all eight teams come from two of the country's biggest conferences.

The ACC (with NC State, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida State) and SEC (with Florida, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Tennessee) are the opposing conferences. In fact, if you switch Tennessee with NC State, then you have the two brackets that open up College World Series play.

So in reality, this tournament final could be a statement in the world of conference realignment. Many have said that the SEC is the country's best conference, but a strong ACC showing (say a final of NC State versus North Carolina) may cause the SEC's reputation to take a hit in the eyes of the nation. On a stage as bright as the College World Series, reputation could mean everything.

Bracket 1 is filled with ACC powerhouses

In Bracket One, Virginia, Florida State and North Carolina flank the lone SEC school, Tennessee. However, don't count out the Vols. They are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament after all.

They lead the country in home runs with 173 and currently have the best record in the nation as well. Tennessee is well-balanced, deep, dangerous and on the hunt for their first title.

Their first opponent, eighth-ranked Florida State, has never won a national baseball championship in school history as well. The ACC Tournament runners-up, the Noles are also looking to make a record-breaking run to their initial College World Series piece of hardware.

The other matchup is Virginia versus North Carolina, two ACC rivals well versed in every aspect of how their opponent plays. The Cavaliers currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Tar Heels, but that series was played in Charlottesville at the beginning of April. As fans know, a lot can change in two months, especially in baseball.

To come up on top of this bracket and move into the three-game final, all of these teams must showcase the strengths they displayed to get to this point. In a field filled with tough opponents, that's much easier said than done.

SEC fills out Bracket 2

On the opposite side of the field, the SEC reigns supreme. Florida, Kentucky and Texas A&M are three of that bracket's quartet, with NC State making up the lone ACC representative. The Wolfpack will face off against the Wildcats, the national second seed in the College World Series.

Although some could see this matchup as the most lopsided of the initial set, the Wolfpack definitely should not be underestimated. They went on the road and defeated another SEC school, Georgia, in Athens. They know what it takes to beat a higher-ranked team from their opposing conference.

Yet, there's a reason why Kentucky is ranked as highly as they are. They were regular season co-SEC champions top-ranked with Tennessee, and filled with veterans who are ready to take the next step in program history. UK is yet another team in the field who is searching for its first-ever College World Series title.

In the all-SEC matchup, Florida faces off against Texas A&M. The Gators have been here before, finishing runner-up to 2023 champions LSU, and winning the title in 2017. They have a coach in Kevin O'Sullivan who will have them ready for another title charge after a College World Series run that had wins on the road in both the regional and super regional stages.

Texas A&M has been to Omaha eight times, but never to a College World Series final. The No. 3 overall seed is yet another SEC squad that played well in a tough conference, and that experience and younger roster core may serve the Aggies well this time around.

It's been a crazy season so far, but if the past has shown us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. Especially in the first phase of double elimination. This could be another year where the right amount of momentum and a stroke of luck leads to the unlikeliest of champions.

