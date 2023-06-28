The LSU Tigers are the 2023 NCAA baseball champions after distancing themselves from the Florida Gators with relative ease, winning Game 3 of the College World Series finals 18-4 on Monday night.

The Tigers (54-17) rebounded triumphantly from Sunday's 24-4 Game 2 beatdown to pull away from the talented Gators (54-17). LSU's perseverance in the face of adversity was its CWS theme en route to the school's seventh national championship.

The Tigers faced elimination two times in bracket play before toppling Wake Forest 2-0 on a two-run home run in the 11th inning in a second bracket championship final game. LSU and Wake were the only teams to hold the No. 1 ranking this season. The Tigers beat Wake 5-2 and then 2-0.

Let's look at the entire LSU baseball roster and highlight the star Tigers.

LSU baseball roster

Baseball fans will remember the 2023 LSU Tigers for Dylan Crews on his march to winning the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy winner Paul Skenes compiling one of the best seasons by a pitcher in history and Thatcher Hurd shutting down the Florida offense when everything was on the line.

1 Gavin Guidry FR. INF

3 Dylan Crews JR. OF

4 Jordan Thompson JR. INF

5 Ben Nippolt JR. INF

6 Brayden Jobert JR. OF

7 Alex Milazzo JR. C

8 Gavin Dugas SR. INF/OF

9 Ty Floyd JR. RHP

11 Josh Pearson SO. OF

13 Mic Paul FR. OF

14 Nic Bronzini FR. LHP

16 Brady Neal FR. C

17 Sam Dutton SO. RHP

18 Tre' Morgan JR. 1B

20 Paul Skenes JR. RHP

21 Bryce Collins JR. RHP

22 Jared Jones FR. C/1B

23) Josh Stevenson SO. OF

24 Cade Beloso SR. 1B

25 Hayden Travinski JR. C

26 Thatcher Hurd SO. RHP

27 Jaden Noot FR. RHP

28 Paxton Kling FR. OF

29 Micah Bucknam FR. RHP

30 Nate Ackenhausen JR. LHP

32 Aiden Moffett FR. RHP

33 Ethan Frey FR. C/1B

34 Chase Shores FR. RHP

35 Griffin Herring FR. LHP

38 Riley Cooper JR. LHP

39 Zeb Ruddell FR. OF

41 DJ Primeaux FR. LHP

43 Garrett Edwards JR. RHP

44 Blake Money JR. RHP

45 Kaleb Appleby SO. RHP

47 Tommy White SO. 3B

48 Will Hellmers JR. RHP

49 Javen Coleman SO. LHP

50 Grant Taylor SO. RHP

53 Jack Merrifield SR. INF

99 Christian Little JR. RHP

Coaching staff

LSU coach Jay Johnson

The LSU coaching staff fired on all cylinders throughout the College World Series. Jay Johnson tagging sophomore Thatcher Hurd to pitch in the biggest game of the season. And seeing Hurd deliver how he did, was a stroke of genius.

Jay Johnson- Head Coach

Wes Johnson- Pitching Coach

Josh Jordan- Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Marc Wanaka- Assistant Coach

Josh Simpson- Director of Operations

Jamie Tutko- Director of Player Development

Drew Finley- Manager

LSU baseball roster: A peak at 2024

It will sting to see Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes leave, but the cupboard isn't bare in the bayou. Tommy White will lead a loaded lineup, and Thatcher Hurd, now a household name, will return to anchor the LSU staff. The Tigers will be one of the favorites to win the College World Series again in 2024.

