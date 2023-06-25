LSU vs. Florida baseball Game 2 predictions: Schedule, start time and TV details for NCAA Men's College World Series 2023

Could this be the final matchup of the 2023 College World Series? The LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators face off in Game 2 on Sunday, June 25, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. This first pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST with the game airing live on ESPN as well as the ESPN+ app.

The Florida Gators will be designated as the home team for this game and are fighting for their lives after losing Game 1 4-3 in 11 innings. Designated hitter Cade Beloso hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th to give the Tigers the win.

With the bullpen usage last night, what should we be expecting tonight? Can the LSU Tigers win Game 2 and the national championship, or will the Florida Gators force a win-or-go-home Game 3?

What happened in Game 1 of the 2023 College World Series finals?

Both these teams will find ways to produce runs, and LSU used three home runs to secure a 4-3 win in extra innings. However, the story of the game was the absolute masterpiece by the Tigers' starting pitcher Ty Floyd.

Floyd finished with eight innings pitched and allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and 17 strikeouts. That tied him with Ed Bane's 1972 record for the second-most strikeouts in a College World Series game.

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

That also meant the Tigers only had to use Riley Cooper out of the bullpen for three innings, as he threw 46 pitches. In the other dugout, starting pitcher Brandon Sproat only lasted four innings, so the combination of Cade Fisher and Brandon Neely was forced to pitch seven innings.

Fisher threw 50 pitches and Neely ended up with 54, so it seems all these pitchers will be inactive in Game 2.

What should we expect from Game 2 of the 2023 College World Series finals?

With some of Florida's top pitchers out of the bullpen expected not to be used in Game 2 of the College World Series, it's an advantage for the LSU Tigers. Florida's strength is their bullpen, and they are weakened without Brandon Neely and Cade Fisher being out on the mound.

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

The Tigers are likely without Riley Cooper out of their bullpen, but the rest of their arms are rested. Could we get a Paul Skenes appearance today? It is entirely possible out of the bullpen if they do not want to save him for a potential Game 3.

LSU definitely has the advantage for Game 2 today.

