NCAA baseball super regionals predictions 2024 for every site: Florida & Georgia could book a berth in CWS

After an intense set of college baseball games in the NCAA regionals, the field of 64 has been thinned to 16 for the super regionals. Each school brought their A-game to this year's postseason, which has seen a few upsets amid routine wins for the country's top seeds.

One major surprise in the NCAA Tournament is the Florida Gators, who upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Stillwater Regional. Meanwhile, it was business as usual for the Georgia Bulldogs as they swept the competition in the Athens Regional.

The Florida Gators enjoyed a dream run to win the Stillwater Regional.

They are among the favorites to win this year's College World Series along with the Tennessee Volunteers. However, the Bulldogs have a real challenge on their hands in the super regionals as they will take on the NC State Wolfpack.

With the games and hosts announced, here are our predictions for each super regional:

NCAA baseball super regionals predictions 2024

Florida Gators vs. Clemson Tigers

The Gators bounced back after losing to the Cowboys 7-1 in their Stillwater Regional opener with three wins to win the tournament. They decided to keep two-way star Jac Caglianone away from the mound following the 7-1 defeat, which helped him thrive at the plate with four RBIs in the regional.

The Tigers, meanwhile, won the Clemson Regional with a 12-5 victory against Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. However, their struggles against the High Point Panthers and the Chanticleers in the initial games may shake their confidence heading into the super regional.

Caglianone's electrifying play this season coupled with his teammates firing on all cylinders give the high-flying Gators the edge despite the Tigers having home-field advantage.

NC State Wolfpack vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia, the No. 7 seed, made light work of its opponents in the Athens Regional, scoring 27 runs and conceding just 15 across three games. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack seemed to struggle against the South Carolina Gamecocks and the James Madison Dukes en route to winning the Raleigh Regional.

The Bulldogs are the favorites to win this best-of-three series in front of their fans at Foley Field. However, it is unlikely that they will sweep the No. 10 national seed to make the CWS.

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The Purple Aces pulled off the biggest shock of the postseason by beating the East Carolina Pirates to win the Greenville Regional as the regional's fourth seed.

However, it seems unlikely that they can repeat the same heroics in the super regionals against the host Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee, the top national seed, showed why it's the favorite to win the College World Series this year with convincing performances to win the Knoxville Regional.

UConn Huskies vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Huskies stunned the No. 9 national seed, the Oklahoma Sooners, twice to win the Norman Regional. However, the Big East regular-season winners seem unlikely to topple the Seminoles, who crushed their opposition in the Tallahassee Regional, away from home.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Virginia Cavaliers

The Wildcats toppled the No. 5 national seed, the Arkansas Razorbacks, en route to winning the Fayetteville Regional. They scored 33 runs and conceded just 11, which is remarkable considering they were the regional's third seed.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers suffered slight hiccups against the Mississippi State Bulldogs despite going unbeaten to win the Charlottesville Regional. Don't be surprised if the Wildcats knock another national seed out of the postseason.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels knocked out the defending NCAA Division I champions, the LSU Tigers with a narrow 4-3 win in the Chapel Hill Regional championship game. Their performances at home suggest they should beat the Mountaineers in this Super Regional and make the College World Series for the first time since 2018.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky, the No. 2 national seed, showed why it's a top contender for this year's CWS, winning the Lexington Regional without breaking a sweat. The Wildcats should get past the Beavers, the winners of the Corvallis Regional, in front of their fans at Kentucky Proud Park. However, it's unlikely that this series will end in a clean sweep.

Oregon Ducks vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M, the No. 3 national seed, obliterated its opponents in the Bryan-College Station Regional to enhance its postseason credentials. Although the Ducks upset the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos twice to win the Santa Barbara Regional, it's unlikely they'll get past the Aggies to make the College World Series for the first time since 1954.

