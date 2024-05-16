Olivia Dunne appeared in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue after making her debut on the magazine cover last spring. The magazine and the star LSU gymnast collaborated for the 60th issue. Fans left positive comments under the pictures she posted from the shoot.

The photoshoot, which took place in Porto, Portugal, showed Dunne in bikini swimsuits, one white and another purple. The caption of the post was:

"We’re so back."

Some fans left flirty comments under the post.

"Some dude just broke his kneecaps falling in walmart," a fan wrote.

"An absolute queen," another commented.

"yo my mom has a cute son u should date," a fan jokingly wrote.

Image Credit: Olivia Dunne's Instagram post

Some were trying to jokingly hype themselves to get Dunne's attention.

"I still support Women’s Sports btw," a fan commented.

"I taught Paul how to grow a mustache. Just letting u know," an IG user wrote.

"Hey livvy can i get a cookie for being a matt corral and paul skenes fan?" another fan commented.

Image Credit: Olivia Dunne's Instagram Post

Olivia Dunne's LSU team won the NCAA championship last month, and then she attended her boyfriend Paul Skenes' major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday. She cheered for him, saying she felt nervous and excited at the same time.

Olivia Dunne partnered with multi-million-dollar brand Passes

With a NIL valuation of $3.9 million (as per On3 Sports), Olivia Dunne is one of the top NIL earners in college sports. She has signed many lucrative NIL deals with brands like Nautica, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Body Armor, Forever 21 and Grubhub.

Livvy announced on May 1 that she was partnering with Passes, a platform that allows fans to access exclusive content from their favorite creators who have a minimum of 100,000 followers.

"The wait is over… link in bio to my Passes account for more of me and bts of my life!" she wrote on IG.

Passes, with its first NIL deal with a college athlete, aims to attract more of them. The company has raised $49 million in two rounds. So, Dunne will likely earn a handsome amount of profit from the collaboration.