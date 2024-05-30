WATCH: Fans pick out their favorite college baseball players ft. Indiana's Josh Pyne

The Big Ten has seen some fine talents in the past, but one of its present talents is winning fans across the country. That man is Indiana Baseball's Josh Pyne, who has produced some dazzling displays since joining the Hoosiers in 2022.

Before the NCAA regionals, fans were asked who their favorite Big Ten players were. Some of the best players ever came up, with Nebraska Cornhuskers' Shay Schanaman, Pyne's Indiana teammate Devin Taylor the Iowa Hawkeyes duo of Brody Brecht and Kyle Huckstorf among their answers in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

However, Pyne's name came up the most along with another college baseball legend, Alex Gordon.

"No doubt, third baseman Josh Pyne No. 32. Share the last name!" one fan wrote.

"Josh Pyne. Because he hits so many home runs!" another fan responded.

Along with Pyne, Gordon also received his flowers, with one fan commending his immense success in college baseball:

"He won the Golden Spikes, he won everything!"

Pyne has made a reputation for consistently recording hits. He enjoyed a healthy freshman season, going on a season-best 15-game hitting streak, which was the longest in the program since 2014. With 57 RBIs at a batting average of .237, Pyne earned Freshman All-America honors and also made the All-Big Ten Freshman team.

In his sophomore season, he made the All-Big Ten third team at third base, scoring a run in 32 games and driving in a run in 29 games.

Josh Pyne will be key to Indiana Hoosiers' success in the postseason

The junior third baseman will be a key figure in the Hoosiers' postseason run. Given that the Hoosiers will take part in the Knoxville Regional as the regional's third seed against the Tennessee Volunteers, Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Northern Kentucky Norse, fans will hope that Pyne can hit his top playing level to enhance their chances of making a deep run in the postseason.

Josh Pyne and Devin Taylor will be key figures in the Indiana Hoosiers' postseason.

The Hoosiers will begin their postseason journey against the Golden Eagles on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. With every game being crucial in the double-elimination format, the Hoosiers will hope to start the regionals on a winning note.

