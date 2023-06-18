The LSU mascot program featuring Mike the Tiger, has been a beloved tradition for 87 years. The current tiger, Mike VII, continues to carry on this iconic legacy.

Mike the Tiger is the official live mascot of Louisiana State University and also serves as the emblem for all LSU Athletics teams. The tradition of having a live tiger as a mascot began in 1936 when Mike I arrived on campus. The current tiger, Mike VII, took over the role in 2017.

The habitat of Mike the Tiger is located at the heart of the LSU campus. It was built in 2005 and spans 15,000 square feet, featuring lush vegetation, a live oak tree, a waterfall, and a stream. The habitat provides a comfortable and natural environment for the tiger.

What breed is the LSU mascot?

Throughout the years, the LSU mascot has been a mix of Bengal and Siberian tigers. Mike VII, like his immediate predecessors, is a Bengal-Siberian mix. This unique combination of tiger breeds has contributed to the charm and allure of LSU's mascot.

The nickname "Tigers" for LSU teams dates back to 1896 and is a tribute to the Confederate-era military regiments from Louisiana known as the Tigers. The tiger symbolizes strength, power, and ferocity, characteristics that reflect the spirit of LSU athletics.

Each of the previous LSU mascots has had their own story and impact. From Mike I, who served from 1936 to 1956, to Mike VI, who reigned from 2007 to 2016, these tigers have captured the hearts of LSU fans and created lasting memories. They have witnessed LSU's football and baseball successes, including national championships, conference titles and College World Series.

The passing of Mike VI in 2016 led to the search for a new LSU Mascot. LSU followed its tradition of seeking a donated tiger rather than purchasing or breeding one. After much anticipation, Mike VII, a Siberian-Bengal hybrid, arrived on campus in August 2017. He has since become a beloved symbol of LSU and has overseen the football team's success, including a College Football Playoff National Title.

The live LSU mascot program at LSU is not only a symbol of pride for the university but also a reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation. LSU's commitment to preserving these magnificent animals aligns with the goal of protecting endangered species.

The tradition of Mike The Tiger continues to thrive, capturing the spirit of LSU and inspiring fans and athletes alike. With each new tiger that takes on the role, the legacy of this iconic mascot lives on, reminding everyone of the rich history and traditions of LSU.

