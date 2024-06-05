Tallahassee Super Regional schedule 2024: College baseball teams, schedule, how to watch and more

After years of strife, Florida State baseball will be a part of the NCAA super regionals for the first time since 2019. As the No. 8 national seed, the Seminoles will host their first super regional since 2017, when they reached the College World Series, where they went 1-2.

The Seminoles will take on the UConn Huskies in what will be a rematch of their meeting in the 1957 CWS. The two teams never faced each other in college baseball since UConn won 5-3 to eliminate the Seminoles.

The Seminoles were impressive in the Tallahassee Regional, thumping the UCF Knights 12-4 to win the regional.

The Florida State Seminoles underlined their postseason credentials by winning the Tallahassee Regional.

Meanwhile, the Huskies pulled off an incredible run in the Norman Regional. As the regional's third seed, they beat the No. 9 national seed, the Oklahoma Sooners twice as well as the Duke Blue Devils to win a regional for the second time in three seasons.

Tallahassee Super Regional schedule

The battle between the Seminoles and the Huskies will take place at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The best-of-three series will begin Friday, with the schedule for the super regional as follows:

Friday, June 7

Game 1: UConn Huskies vs Florida State Seminoles (noon ET)

Saturday, June 8

Game 2: UConn Huskies vs Florida State Seminoles (11 am ET)

Sunday, June 9

Game 3 (if necessary): UConn Huskies vs Florida State Seminoles (noon ET)

How to watch the Tallahassee Super Regional 2024?

ESPN will broadcast each game between the UConn Huskies and the Florida State Seminoles in the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Tallahassee Super Regional tickets

According to the Seminoles' website, the only remaining tickets for the super regional are general admission tickets, which are available at www.seminoles.com/tickets.

SeatGeek has a few tickets available for the games at Dick Howser Stadium, with general admission tickets costing as little as $19.

