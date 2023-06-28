As the Tennessee Volunteers were eliminated from the College World Series by the eventual champion LSU Tigers, there was a sense around the program that brighter days are ahead. Tennessee making it to Omaha is an accomplishment, and the Volunteers were far from overmatched against the best teams in the game.

Before we put the 2023 season in the books, we wanted to take one more look at the roster and look to 2024.

Tennessee baseball's roster

The Volunteers coaching staff has done a terrific job recruiting this roster. Up and down the roster, you see freshmen and sophomores, with most of the Tennessee Baseball roster returning in 2024.

#1, Christian Moore SO. INF

#2, Maui Ahuna JR. INF

#4, Jake Kendro FR. INF

#5, Austen Jaslove SO. INF

#6, Kyle Booker JR. OF

#7, Logan Chambers JR. UTIL

#8, Christian Scott SR. OF

#9, Hunter Ensley SO. OF

#10, Griffin Merritt SR. OF

#11, Chase Dollander JR. RHP

#12, Ethan Payne JR. UTIL

#13, Reese Chapman FR. OF

#14, Charlie Taylor SO. C

#16, Camden Sewell SR. RHP

#17, Jared Dickey SO. OF/C

#18, Ryan Miller SO. C

#19, Seth Halvorsen JR. RHP

#20, Bryce Jenkins JR. RHP

#21, Kavares Tears FR. OF/1B

#23, Chase Burns SO. RHP

#25, Blake Burke SO. 1B

#26, Wyatt Evans SO. LHP

#27, Jacob Bimbi JR. LHP

#28, Aaron Combs SO. RHP

#29, Andrew Lindsey JR. RHP

#30, Cal Stark JR. C

#31, Austin Hunley FR. RHP

#32, Drew Beam SO. RHP

#33, AJ Russell FR. RHP

#34, Hollis Fanning JR. RHP

#35, Kirby Connell SR. LHP

#36, Andrew Behnke FR. LHP

#38, Colby Backus SO. OF

#40, Zach Joyce JR. RHP

#42, Jake Fitzgibbons SO. LHP

#43, JJ Garcia FR. RHP

#44, Zane Denton SR. INF

#45, Tommy Wilcox JR. RHP

#46, Dylan Dreiling FR. OF

#47, Hunter Sloop FR. RHP

#48, Zander Sechrist JR. LHP

Tennessee baseball's coaching staff

Tony Vitello and his staff learned some vital lessons in 2023 and made excellent in-season and in-game adjustments. Vitello juggled a pitching situation that resulted in the team advancing to the College World Series.

Tony Vitello- Head Coach

Frank Anderson- Assistant/Pitching Coach

Josh Elander- Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Richard Jackson- Volunteer Assistant Coach

Luke Bonfield- Director of Player Development

Ricky Martinez- Student Assistant Coach

Drew Finley- Manager

Tennessee baseball: Looking at 2024

The latest news surrounding the Tennessee program revolves around Chase Burns entering the transfer portal. While Burns leaving the program hurts, the Volunteers have a ton of pitching resources and continue to recruit as well as any team in America.

Not only do I expect the Volunteers in Omaha again in 2024, but I expect them to take another step forward in a program heading in the right direction.

