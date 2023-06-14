What time does TCU baseball play Oral Roberts? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA World Series 2023

TCU and Oral Roberts face off Saturday at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. This bracket has some of the most interesting teams left in the final eight, and one that has slowly become the darling of college baseball-watching fans.

Oral Roberts, from the lowly Summit League, won the Stillwater regional and started their journey into the national conscience. They were pitted against the Oregon Ducks in the super regionals and rallied to win two games after losing the first 9-8.

The Golden Ducks won the second game 8-7 before winning the third game 11-6 and celebrating their progression in style.

The Golden Eagles are only the third regional fourth seed to make it to Omaha. It has been 41 years since they played in the College World Series, and TCU will be wary of the plucky underdogs.

The Oral Roberts' story

It’s easy to forget the commendable job that TCU put up to get to The College World Series amid all of the attention on Oral Roberts.

TCU dispatched Indiana State 4-1 and 6-4 on Saturday to be one of the first teams through to Omaha. They've more than earned their matchup against The Oral Roberts.

All the teams in this bracket will be feeling mildly confident that they could proceed to the championship series. The other two teams are No. 2 national seed Florida and No. 7 seed Virginia Cavaliers.

Although ORU and TCU have shown incredible pluck to reach this stage, it shows their standing when the odds of their potential championship wins are so low. TCU is at least mid-ranked at +800 while Oral Roberts is bottom-ranked at +2200.

The double-elimination format at the College World Series will give these teams room to breath.

Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA World Series 2023

The Horned Frogs and the Golden Eagles will play the first game of the College World Series at 2 p.m. Eastern on Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, and a live stream can be found on FuboTV.

The winners of this game will play the winners of Virginia and Florida game at 7 p.m. Sunday.

