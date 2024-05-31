"An athletic Klay": College hoops fans excitedly give comps for Johnny Furphy amid Kansas star's decision to remain in 2024 NBA draft

Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy has confirmed he will stay in the 2024 NBA draft pool. Furphy currently occupies the number 18 spot in the draft prospects ranking by ESPN.

The 19-year-old athlete bid farewell to Kansas fans via the Jayhawks' social media accounts, leaving an emotional message for the supporters.

"Playing in the NBA has always been a lifetime goal of mine. With that, I’ve decided that now is the time to pursue that dream. I can’t say thank you enough to Coach [Bill] Self, the entire coaching staff, and every single person associated with our basketball program," Furphy added. "And to Jayhawk Nation, thank you for being the greatest fan base in the world."

ClutchPoints reported on Johnny Furphy's commitment to remain in the draft on X and posed the question about whom the 6’9 wing resembles.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section. A couple of fans commented that Furphy's shooting reminded them of one of the greatest shooters of all time: Klay Thompson.

"An athletic Klay with that shooting motion."

"Budget Klay Thompson!", another fan said.

Another fan compared Johnny Furphy to another all-time great shooter, Ray Allen, in his younger days.

"Ray Allen's early years. He also shoots like Ray Allen. It's a big compliment, but that's what I first think of...," the fan said.

Meanwhile, one fan went so far as to say Johnny Furphy reminded him of a trio of Hall of Famers.

"Micheal Jordan, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, with a touch of Birdman Anderson. Put him in the HOF already."

One user likened Furphy to former Duke forward and current Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.

"I see some similarities to Mike Dunleavy Jr. Similar size and his gather on his jumper reminds a bit of him," the fan replied.

On the other hand, X user Hated Opinions (@opinions_hated) wrote:

"Kawhi Leonard! Consistent 3 ball, sneaky athleticism, elite on ball & help defense which results in a high number of steals," the user commented.

As the draft nears, people will be watching Furphy closely as he progresses in his basketball career.

Johnny Furphy's potential NBA teams

Based on Johnny Furphy's position in the draft prospects ranking, there are a few teams he might end up with by the end of the draft on June 27.

According to CBS Sports' mock draft, the 6-foot-8 forward is likely to join the Utah Jazz with the 29th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. Similarly, Bleacher Report also expected the Australian wonderkid to be selected by the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the ESPN mock draft predicted that the young Kansas star would join the Orlando Magic. Additionally, NBA Draft Room suggests that the Bucks and Pelicans are also probable options for Furphy's first NBA team.

