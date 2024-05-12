Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne timeline: Full interaction, online hype explored

Renowned football prospect Madden San Miguel aka Baby Gronk and LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne, known as Livvy Dunne, have been in the news for over a year. The pair were first associated when San Miguel visited the LSU campus and took a video with the gymnast last year in March.

The video was posted on San Miguel's social media channels and was titled, “LIVVY DUNNE KNOWS I GOT RIZZ.”

“Hey are you that kid from the internet?” Dunne asks Baby Gronk.

“Yeah, I’m Baby Gronk,” Madden replies.

“You have to come here (LSU). It’s awesome,” Dunne says.

In the end, the gymnast dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes hugs the football player, and the video ends.

Even Henry De Tolla, a lacrosse player at the University of Massachusetts added commentary to the video a few months later which then went viral and launched the storyline between the duo.

During an interview with The Athletic, he revealed that Madden's father, Jake San Miguel, contacted him and praised the publicity brought to his son via the videos that De Tolla made.

“His dad called me Tuesday night. He was one of the people who first told me about everything that was going on on Twitter,” De Tolla said. “He obviously likes the videos because they’re good publicity for him too.”

The Livvy Dunne - Baby Gronk dynamic

Since the viral video from last year, the duo have appeared in other videos with Baby Gronk hinting that the popular Livvy Dunne had convinced him to commit to the LSU Tigers even though he's only 10 years old.

Jake Miguel explained how her son and Olivia Dunne knew each other and what the aim of promoting his son's football prowess on social media is via a lesson learned from the LSU star.

"We know her (Livvy). (Through) mutual friends," Jake San Miguel said. (via The Athletic)

"So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account," he said. "... That way he can live a good life without struggle or worry. It’s the insurance behind sports. You don’t have to go pro anymore. Like Livvy Dunne, she’s set for life already because of the internet."

Madden attended a gymnastics meet in February and posted a caption referring to the absence of Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

"PAUL COULDN'T MAKE IT SO I WENT TO SUPPORT LIVVY @livvydunne@ - MaddenSanMiguel."

Most recently, Baby Gronk was present at the arena where Livvy Dunne and the LSU Tigers won the NCAA national championship and a picture of him in the stands with the gymnast went viral again.