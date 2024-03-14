Baylor vs Cincinnati injury report and predictions, Mar. 14: Latest on Yanis Ndjonga, CJ Fredrick, Viktor Lakhin and more

The No. 14 Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats square off in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 Championship on Thursday, 9:30 p.m. ET, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bearcats are looking to add the Bears tp their list of victims in the tournament after wins over West Virginia (90-85) and Kansas (72-52) in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, Baylor will make their first appearance in the Big 12 Championship following a double-bye after ending the regular season with the third-best record in the conference.

Baylor vs Cincinnati basketball injuries

Baylor's leading scorer Ja'Kobe Walter will suit up against Cincinnati.

The two teams are coming into Thursday's Big 12 quarterfinal clash with injuries. Baylor will miss the services of Yanis Ndjonga, while Cincinnati has two players on their injured list.

Yanis Ndjonga, Baylor

Ndjonga is out for the season due to a torn ACL. The six-foot-seven Cameroonian sustained the injury on Sept. 28.

CJ Fredrick, Cincinnati

Fredrick is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Baylor after suffering a hamstring injury on Mar. 9.

The six-foot-three senior has averaged 6.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15 games for Cincinnati.

Viktor Lakhin, Cincinnati

Lakhin is questionable for the Bearcats' clash against the Bears due to an ankle injury. The six-foot-11 Lakhin missed the Kansas game, and his status in uncertain for the Baylor clash.

In 27 games, Lakhin has averaged 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season.

Baylor vs Cincinnati basketball predictions

The Bears are 6.5-point favorites to beat Cincinnati, with the over/under placed at 140.5 points.

Baylor is the 23rd-best offense in the nation, with an average of 81.5 points per game. The Bears are a balanced team, with six players averaging in double figures.

Ja'Kobe Walter leads the offense with 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. RayJ Dennis backs up Walter with averages of 13.5 ppg, 6.7 apg, 3.8 rpg and 1.4 spg.

Apart from Walter and Dennis, Jalen Bridges, Langston Love, Yves Missi and Jayden Nunn are the other players who have averaged at least 10.8 points per outing for the Bears this season.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, averages 75.2 points, 39.9 rebounds and 14.8 assists per contest. Three players have put up double-digit point averages for the Bearcats, who are led by Dan Skillings Jr with 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Simas Lukosius and Day Day Thomas have complemented Skillings in the Bearcats' offense well, averaging 10.8 and 10.7 ppg, respectively.

Prediction: Baylor to cover 6.5 points and beat Cincinnati

