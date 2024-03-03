Boo Buie NBA Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Northwestern guard ft. Los Angeles Lakers

Boo Buie became the Northwestern's career scoring leader in a win over Michigan recently. Daniel Richard, or he's affectionately called, "Boo", has been a revelation for Northwestern, making it to the First-team All-Big Ten last season. He has come back even better this year, registering a career-high 17.3 points per game, alongside his customary four assists and three rebounds.

While his efficiency leaves a lot to be desired, the spark plug role off the bench, in the mold of Lou Williams or Jamal Crawford seems like the ideal comparison for him. With the "hooper" class seeing a resurgence in the NBA, Buie could end up being the next great find for a team.

Let's take a look at five landing spots for the Northwestern point guard:

Boo Buie's five potential landing spots

#1 Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking for an off-the-bench creator since LeBron James joined the team. While the results have been mixed, from Rajon Rondo's low to Dennis Schroder's competency, the team is yet to find a surefire answer.

After signing Gabe Vincent to a solid deal, injuries have kept him off of the rotation for most of the year. A buyout market acquisition of Spencer Dinwiddie might be their solution for this year, but he might look for a bigger contract in the off-season. With Buie slotting into the same role, he could be the answer the Lakers have been looking for.

#2 Boston Celtics

Outside of Jrue Holiday, the Boston Celtics do not have a true point guard. As a result, their offense often bogs down to isolation plays all around. That is where an off-the-bench heater like Boo Buie could slot in.

With Payton Pritchard wanting out and demanding a large-scale contract, Buie could slot into a similar role with equivalent production. Due to his propensity for iso attacks himself, he would fit right in with the Boston attack, giving them a true scoring threat off the bench.

#3 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are another one of those teams without a true backup option at point guard. Despite their stellar season, the team lacks a shot-creator at the point off the bench.

As a result, the non-Jalen Brunson minutes could see some pressure taken off of him. Further, although unlikely in a Tom Thibedoau system, it might even allow Jalen some extra rest during games.

#4 Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in the rebuilding part of their trajectory. With rumors circulating about the team's fascination with Mikal Bridges as the cornerstone, finding the correct pieces around him becomes the priority.

That's where Boo Buie could thrive. Since Kyrie Irving's departure, the team hasn't found a consistent answer at the point guard spot. While Boo doesn't project to be a star, he could be a consistently solid scoring option for them.

#5 Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are enjoying one of the worst seasons in NBA history. After breaking the record for most losses in a row, the team is in dire need of a change.

While the team tried to capitalize on the league's shift towards big men with an overabundance of them, the experiment has not worked. Now, pivoting is going to be a hard ask. But, a steady contributor behind Cade Cunningham at the point of attack could fix some of the woes plaguing the team.