“Check your phone please”: $30 million worth La La Anthony pens wholesome message for LeBron James’ wife Savannah on her special day

American TV personality and actress La La Anthony greeted LeBron James' wife, Savannah, who celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday, with a heartfelt social media post.The former wife of former national champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony wrote a special message to Savannah James on her Instagram Stories, wishing her the best on her very special day.&quot;Happy Birthday Vannah!!! @nrs_savannahrj 🎉🎂❤️ hope you had the best day today and felt all the love!! 🥰,&quot; La La Anthony, who has a net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), wrote.&quot;Check ur phone please!! 😂😂 you know how u are with that phone!!!&quot; she added.La La Anthony's birthday message to Savannah James was also captured and posted by NCAA Noobita on X on Friday.La La Anthony and Savannah James are close friends due to their relationships with Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James, respectively. They remained in touch despite La La's divorce from the former New York, Denver and Oklahoma City star in 2021.They often support each other in their public pursuits, with Savannah and La La commenting on each other's social media posts.La La Anthony and Savannah James to support sons in 2025-26 college basketball seasonLa La Anthony and Savannah James are supportive mothers to their basketball player sons, Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James, respectively. They are oftentimes seen courtside, cheering for their sons in every game.La La Anthony has always said Kiyan is his inspiration due to his hard work and showed pride in his son's scholarship with Syracuse. She is planning to wear all-Syracuse merchandise at the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season to support Kiyan's games starting in November.On the other hand, Savannah attended Sierra Canyon's California State championship game in March 2025 and other games that Bryce played in.Savannah and her husband, LA Lakers forward LeBron James, have been supportive of Bryce, just like they've shown in their elder son, Bronny, when he was with Sierra Canyon a few years back.Bryce is set to play college ball at Arizona this season with the hope of following in his father's and brother's footsteps in playing in the NBA.