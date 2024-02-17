Devin Carter NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Providence guard ft. Toronto Raptors and more

Providence guard Devin Carter has thrived in two seasons with the Friars, and may soon be NBA bound. Two years ago, Carter was struggling at South Carolina, but now he's an excellent scorer and super rebounder. A likely first round NBA draft pick, is one of this season's most notable success stories.

Devin Carter, the son of longtime NBA player Anthony Carter, was ranked as the 87th best player in the 2021 recruiting class. South Carolina signed Carter, but in one season there, he started occasionally and scored 9.0 ppg, grabbing 3.8 rpg, but committing more turnovers than assists.

After transferring to Providence, Carter has steadily improved. This year, he is averaging 18.8 ppg and a whopping 8.0 rpg. For a 6-foot-3 guard, Carter's work on the boards is astonishing.

Carter is fourth in the Big East in rebounds and the players ahead of him are 6-foot-6, 6-foot-9, and 6-foot-11. Defense and solid scoring will excite the NBA. But where will Carter land? Here's five picks.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Devin Carter

1.Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley would complement Providence's Devin Carter.

Carter would team well with Immanuel Quickley, either as a replacement or sharing the backcourt with the streaky Quickley. Carter's defense and rebounding will allow him to play shooting guard if needed. Toronto has a decent backcourt, but a defense-first combo guard would fit their team well.

2. Utah Jazz

Utah has a high-scoring backcourt tandem with Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. But Carter would be a nice third option, and if his game continues to develop, he could be more.

Carter could allow the Jazz the flexibility to deal one of their other guards to help the team up front. Even NBA teams with talent are often looking for cheaper replacements, such as Carter.

3. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are the weakest 3-point shooting team in the NBA and don't have a dominant point guard. Carter has improved to 38.6% from 3-point range and could fill the role.

Victor Wembanyama will be the Spurs' future, but a defender and distributor who could help Victor would be a wise find. Carter could contribute from day one and would have the freedom to seek a bigger role.

4. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are old (Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are all approaching retirement) and can always use rebounding help.

Considering Carter's shooting improvement, he could grow into a role behind legendary veteran guards. Meanwhile, Golden State could prolong the careers of the veterans and be competitive. It's a win-win deal.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

Along the same lines, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are great. But neither is a great defender or getting any younger.

As a guard who could free two great scorers to get into transition and create points, Carter could help out immediately. Much as with Golden State, Devin Carter would benefit from outstanding mentors and yet also take the yeoman's part of their work.

Where do you think Devin Carter will play in the NBA? Is he ready for the next level? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.