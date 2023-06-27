The Duke Blue Devils lost their two most talented players to the NBA draft. Dereck Lively II was the No.12 pick to Oklahoma City Thunder before getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Dariq Whitehead was projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick before the draft, and he ended up as the No.22 overall pick of the Brooklyn Nets. Those two left two massive holes in the Blue Devil's roster that needed filling.

Last year was Coach Jon Scheyer's first at the helm of the Duke Blue Devils, and he crowned it by winning the ACC regular season title.

He's trying to assemble a squad capable of winning the NCAA tournament after losing in the second round to the Tennessee Volunteers last time out.

The season is five months away, but the Blue Devil's 2023-2024 schedule is already coming together, with non-conference fixtures already released. They also used that opportunity to name their complete roster for the coming season.

Duke's 2023-2024 roster

After losing stars Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, both picked in the first round of the NBA draft, Duke's roster has had to be rejigged for the upcoming season.

Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already taken advantage of the opening of the transfer portal to snag some new talent.

Their cause was helped by Jeremy Roach's decision to withdraw from the draft and take advantage of his extra year of eligibility to return to the Blue Devils.

Another boost to their roster is Kyle Filipowski, the reigning Rookie of the Year, deciding to stay with the program instead of declaring for the NBA draft.

One of their early recruits, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako, requested a release from his national letter of intent, an inconvenience they could have done without.

The final roster for the 2023-2024 season was officially released, and of the 15 players on it, ten are returning from last season, while 5 are new recruits.

The final list of Duke's roster is as follows: Kyle Filipowski, Stanley Borden, Spencer Hubbard, Mark Mitchell, Jaylen Blakes, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jaden Schutt, Ryan Young, Christian Reeves.

The Blue Devils recruited top-notch talent with four five-star prospects, including one walk-on. They included the following: Sean Stewart, TJ Power, Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, and walk-on Neal Begovich.

Schedule

The Blue Devils compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with 31 regular season games. Twenty-eight opponents have already been revealed, but the rest will be announced by September.

Their non-conference opponents have already been named, including dates, with the first game slated for November 10 against Arizona.

Some ACC opponents Duke will face at home include Boston College, Clemson, Syracuse, and Virginia. The dates have yet to be released and are expected to be announced in mid-September.

