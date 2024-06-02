“He sent me some Aaron Craft highlights”: Duke star Jared McCain reveals how former Ohio State hooper’s game inspired him

Duke guard Jared McCain has been on the radar of numerous NBA teams going into the 2024 NBA draft. After playing college hoops for only a single season with the Blue Devils, McCain decided to enter the NBA draft in April.

McCain, a potential top 10 pick in the draft, sat down with Kevin O'Connor from "The Ringer NBA Show" for an interview, discussing his playing style and strengths.

The 20-year-old rising star said he draws inspiration from players like Steph Curry, CJ McCollum, Bruce Brown and also mentioned he watched a lot of Aaron Craft, a former college basketball player with Ohio State.

"I remember asking my trainer Shay for some highlights of somebody who plays really good defense who may not have a seven-foot wingspan and so he sent me some Aaron Craft highlights from the D-League." (1.40)

Additionally, Jared McCain discussed Steph and Brenson in greater detail, highlighting how they served as his inspiration in becoming the player he is today:

"I mean I've been watching Steph since he became who Steph is.H e changed the game so I've been watching him and then Brenson. I feel like I was on Brenson before a lot of people were on him in my humble opinion." (2.30)

McCain's first year at Duke was truly impressive, playing a crucial role in the 2023-24 season, he helped the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight of March Madness. He broke the 30-point threshold twice in the tournament and earned a spot on the ACC All-Rookie team.

Jared McCain's potential NBA landing spots

Since Jared McCain declared that he is entering the NBA draft, there has been widespread speculation about his future in the NBA.

"I mean being an NBA draft pick is literally a dream come true. I don't even have words to describe it," McCain told The Ringer. "Yet it's still kind of surreal to me. I mean when you walk across that stage then you'll know how it actually feels."

Based on ESPN's most recent mock draft from May 31, the Sacramento native is ranked as the 16th-best prospect, and Philadelphia could select him. The Sixers would find McCain's offensive spacing and versatility appealing if they do get the chance to select him.

On the other hand, both CBS Sports and The Ringer ranked McCain as the 15th overall pick, and the Miami Heat would acquire him in the draft. Adding the Duke star to the team alongside Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro could lead to positive outcomes.

