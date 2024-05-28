In Photos: Steph Curry shares behind-the-scenes moments as the NBA golfing sensation swings back for Golf Digest cover

Steph Curry appeared on the Golf Digest cover for the second time in his life. The Golden State Warriors star is transcending the boundaries of notions surrounding sports as he continues to elevate his level in his second sport. Curry shared snaps of the behind-the-scenes moments on his social media.

The Warriors star shared the post by Golf Digest’s official Instagram handle on his IG story and captioned his story,

“An honor.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry shared Golf Digest post on his Instagram Story

The post by Golf Digest had step-by-step snaps of Curry taking his shot in the field. The issue covers Curry's undying will to make golf more and more homogenous.

The four-time NBA champion wants more and more of the black population involved in the game and to ward off the stigma of the game being white-centric.

Curry is arguably the best golf player among NBA peers and he can make his own argument against Michael Jordan. While the Warriors star prepares to get his team ready for the next season, he is focused on writing the next chapter in his life once he is done playing basketball.

Steph Curry's grand plan for his pro-golf career

Steph Curry has established himself as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He is a four-time NBA champion, an NBA Finals MVP and a two-time league MVP. The Warriors superstar is still playing at an All-NBA level and there is no sign of him slowing down.

Curry understands that when a basketball player hangs up his or her boots, they still have a long life ahead of them. The Warriors' potential Hall of Famer has big plans for the next decade and a half. He wants to compete in the PGA Tour Championship one day, which should not be surprising given how much he is improving his game.

In an interview with Golf Digest, the 10-time NBA All-Star said that he wants to seriously pursue golf when he is done playing basketball.

“I don’t know what the path is,” Curry said. “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see.”

Steph Curry’s plans are not baseless, as he has already invested heavily in the business side of the game. Curry owns Underrated Golf. He started the tournament to make the sport more inclusive and now it has reached Europe as well. Last year, in July, Curry also won the American Century Championship golf tournament.