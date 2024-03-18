How long has Bruce Pearl been at Auburn? Exploring the CBB coach's career

Bruce Pearl led the Auburn Tigers to the SEC Tournament championship on Sunday with an 86-67 victory over the Florida Gators. His next objective will be to lead the Tigers to national championship glory in the NCAA Tournament.

As Pearl gears up for the next chapter of this season, some in the college hoops world may be pondering about his stint at Auburn. How long has he been with the program?

How long has Bruce Pearl been at Auburn?

In 2014, Bruce Pearl took over the Auburn basketball program, replacing Tony Barbee after four seasons. Including this season, he has been with the Tigers for 10 seasons and has established a reputation as one of the nation's top coaches.

This season, Pearl has led the 12th-ranked Auburn Tigers (27-7) to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship.

How many championships has Bruce Pearl won?

Including Auburn's latest conference tournament triumph, Bruce Pearl has led the program to two conference tournament titles during his 10-year stint. The last time he won the SEC Tournament was during the 2018-19 season when Auburn went to the Final Four.

Sunday's win gave Auburn its third SEC tournament title in school history.

Bruce Pearl's past teams

Bruce Pearl began his head coaching journey with Southern Indiana in 1992. He went 231-46 in nine seasons with the Screaming Eagles before becoming the coach of Milwaukee in 2001. Pearl spent four seasons with the Panthers, leading them to an 86-38 record.

Before joining Auburn, Pearl coached the Tennessee Volunteers for six seasons, going 145-61, up until 2011. He took a break from his coaching career following recruiting violations as per the NCAA.

