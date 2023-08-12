In Photos: 5 expensive things owned by Alabama HC Nick Saban feat. $17.5M Florida home, Mercedes car dealership, and more

Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide's football coach, has been with the school for more than 15 years. Saban started off his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Kent State. From 1973 to 1988, Saban served at multiple schools as an assistant coach, including Michigan State, Syracuse, West Virginia, Navy, and Ohio State.

In 1989, Saban got his first head coaching role at the University of Toledo. The following year, Saban became the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. In 1995, Nick moved to Michigan to coach the Spartans.

Saban spent five years in Michigan, after which he moved to Louisiana to coach the LSU Tigers. After his five-year tenure in Louisiana, Nick became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

He then settled in Alabama, coaching the Crimson Tide from 2007. Throughout the years, Saban has proven to be one of the most successful college football coaches in history.

Nick Saban is the highest-paid college football coach and seven-time national champ who owns some wealthy ventures.

Here are five expensive things owned by Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban.

1. $17.5 million Florida Estate

Nick Saban recently bought a $17.5 million Florida estate located on Jupiter Island. The oceanfront home spans 1.7 acres and has a smooth interior. The property comes with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Not only that, the parking lot can hold up to a few dozen cars.

Nick Saban's Oceanfront Florida Estate

It also has a private garden, a dock, and a boat lift. Given all the facilities provided, this might be one of Saban's greatest investments.

2. Mercedes Dealerships

Saban co-owns a Mercedes dealership and has a stake in Dream Motor Group. The dealership is situated in Birmingham, Alabama, and is owned by Saban and Joe Agresti. Apart from this dealership, Nick also co-owns Mercedes dealerships in Nashville, Tennessee, Irondale, and Hoove, Alabama.

Nick Saban's Mercedes dealership (Nashville)

3. $250K 2023 Ferrari Portofino M

Being the part owner of the only Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tennessee, Prancing Horse of Nashville, Saban owns one of the latest models of the car brand. In February 2023, Nick Saban bought the 2023 Portofino M, whose starting price is around $250,000.

2023 Ferrari Portofino M Mercedes GT Edition 1 (2015)

The supercar can go from 0-60 in just 3.1 seconds, as it pumps out 612 horsepower. When Saban first bought this car, he apparently wouldn't let anyone park near it.

4. 2015 Mercedes GT

Nick Saban owns a 2015 Mercedes GT Edition 1, which at the time of purchase cost him around $130,000. He bought the car back in 2015, a year after he signed a contract extension worth $6.5 million a year.

Mercedes GT Edition 1 (2015)

When his contract neared its end, he signed another long-term deal worth more than $10 million a year through 2029.

5. The Alamite Hotel

The Alamite Hotel

Nick Saban co-owns the Alamite Hotel, located in downtown Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The hotel has 112 guest rooms and suites and a luxurious interior. The rooftop dining, Forte: Cuts and Cocktails, gives the guests a gourmet experience, with yet another lavish setting in the hotel.