Indiana basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

The Indiana Hoosiers are starting fresh in the 2025-26 NCAA season. They have brought a new coach after finishing the previous season with a 19-13 record, hiring Darian DeVries to replace Mike Woodson.

DeVries is looking to start his coaching career at Indiana with a bang, adding several key players to his lineup through the transfer portal. Let's get into the Hoosiers' outlook for the upcoming season.

Indiana Season Preview

It wasn't just Mike Woodson who left the Indiana Hoosiers after the 2024-25 NCAA season. Several players exited the team through the transfer portal, including Myles Rice, Gabe Cupps, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Kanaan Carlyle, Bryson Tucker and Jakai Newton.

Darian DeVries went to work this offseason after his arrival, bolstering the Hoosiers' lineup by adding Tucker DeVries, Jasai Miles, Josh Harris, Lamar Wilkerson, Conor Enright, Tayton Conerway, Nick Dorn, Reed Bailey, Jason Drake and Sam Alexis.

Starters

Guard: Lamar Wilkerson

Lamar Wilkerson (#3) of the Sam Houston State Bearkats in action against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center on December 21, 2024. Photo: Getty

Lamar Wilkerson dazzled in his senior season with Sam Houston. He posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 boards and 2.1 dimes through 32 games for the Bearkats in the 2024-25 season.

Wilkerson also displayed his talent on the defensive end, averaging 1.1 steals last season. His outstanding two-way play attracted the attention of DaVries, who convinced him to use his final year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.

Guard: Tayton Conerway

Tayton Conerway joined the Hoosiers after spending two seasons with the Troy Trojans. He helped Troy reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 dimes and 4.6 boards through 34 games. He led the team in scoring, assists and steals last season.

Conerway's March Madness stint was short-lived as Troy lost 76-57 to Kentucky in the first round. Conerway contributed in his final game for the Trojans, amassing 12 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss to the Wildcats.

Forward: Tucker DeVries

Tucker DeVries (#12) drives to the basket as Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (#9) defends during the second half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Photo: Imagn

It wasn't a surprise to see Tucker DeVries join his father at Indiana. Darian DeVries has been his coach throughout his college playing career, starting with his time at Drake and then with West Virginia last season.

Tucker was granted an additional year of eligibility after he played just eight games with the Mountaineers last season due to a shoulder injury. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 dimes before he was shut down. In his last complete season in the NCAA, he averaged 21.6 points through 34 games for Drake in the 2023-24 season.

Forward: Jasai Miles

Jasai Miles' career took off during his sophomore year with North Florida. He led the Ospreys in scoring during the 2024-25 season, averaging 15.4 points through 32 games. It was a vast improvement for Miles, who only averaged 5.7 points in his freshman season.

Miles cashed in on his career year, sealing a switch to the Hoosiers, who finished ninth in the Big Ten conference with a 10-10 record during the 2024-25 regular season.

Center: Reed Bailey

Reed Bailey was one of the top big men available in the portal after a stellar junior season with the Davidson Wildcats. The 6-foot-10 star established career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists, averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 boards and 3.8 dimes through 33 games in the 2024-25 season.

Bailey's outside shooting will help stretch the floor for the Hoosiers next season. He was lights out for Davidson from beyond the arc last season, knocking down 41.5% of his attempts from the 3-point area.

Rotation Players

Jordan Rayford and Ian Stephens will return to Indiana next season, providing much-needed depth to DeVries' lineup. Freshman forward Trent Sisley, a product of Montverde Academy, also made the roster.

Several transferees will also be relied upon off the bench, including Josh Harris, Conor Enright, Nick Dorn, Sam Alexis and Jason Drake. The door has also been left open for Luke Goode and Anthony Leal to return to the Hoosiers if they are granted an additional season of eligibility.

Impact Players

Darian DeVries will rely on the players he acquired through the transfer portal this offseason. Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries and Tayton Conerway have already shown their scoring talent in their previous college stints. They are expected to lead Indiana's offense in the upcoming season.

