Is Dallas Clark related to Caitlin Clark? Exploring Iowa guard's potential connections to former football star

When you talk about women's college basketball, Caitlin Clark is considered to be a pioneer in the modern game. Clark, who plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has broken several records this season in NCAA basketball.

Apart from surpassing Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record, the 22-year-old Hawkeyes star also broke Pete Maravich's record to become the NCAA's leading scorer. Clark also recently announced her declaration for the 2024 WNBA draft following a four-year collegiate career.

Given her last name, fans might also be wondering if she's related to former NFL tight end Dallas Clark. So, are Caitlin and Dallas related to each other?

Is Dallas Clark related to Caitlin Clark?

No, despite sharing the same surname, Dallas Clark is unrelated to Caitlin Clark. Dallas was born on Jun. 12, 1979, and was raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, while Caitlin was born on Jan. 22, 2002, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The only common aspect of Caitlin and Dallas is that both have been associated with the University of Iowa's athletic department. Dallas Clark played for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team from 1999 to 2002. He made his debut as a linebacker before moving to the tight end position before the 2001 season.

The 44-year-old was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the 24th overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

During his 11-season stint in the NFL, Dallas Clark played nine seasons with the Colts before spending one each with the Bucs and the Baltimore Ravens. He was also a part of the Colts team that won the Super Bowl XLI.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to third straight Big Ten title

After showcasing excellence throughout the regular season, the Iowa star led her team to three-peat the Big Ten tournament title by beating Nebraska 94-89 in OT. The 22-year-old once again led all scorers with 34 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

Clark struggled initially, managing only four points in the first half. But she bounced back with 30 points to help Iowa emerge as the Big Ten tournament champions.

