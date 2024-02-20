Isaiah Collier's Scouting Report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws and NBA draft stock prediction 

The USC Trojans might be struggling right now, but they have a clear-cut, potentially high-level NBA draft pick in their roster. We're not talking about Boogie Ellis at the moment, and not Bronny James either. Instead, here's a closer look at freshman guard Isaiah Collier, who's currently the second-leading scorer at USC.

Isaiah Collier's scouting report

Measurements

Collier measures 6-foot-5 and weighs 210 lbs (via USCTrojans.com). He is imposing as far as overall mass and strength are concerned, which he uses to great effect. Despite this, however, he doesn't have any length with a relatively narrow 6-foot-4 wingspan.

Strengths

When it comes to his strengths, that's pretty much what it says on the tin: he's strong, especially for a guard. He's shown this exemplary strength multiple times in the season, barreling his way into opponents in the lane where he's capable of finishing and-ones despite contact.

When Isaiah Collier puts his head down, he uses his strength to carve up space for a far easier shot than what the defense wants. He can do this on both his drives and his jump shots. This was clear during his debut performance for USC, where he finished with 18 points and six assists.

Collier's frame also allows him to post up opposing players, especially guards, and they will feel him banging down low. This could translate well in the NBA, where his size will allow him to get a shot off anytime he wants. He's not gonna make it all the time, but he will at least get fouled or draw some help where he can find the open man (4.4 assists/game with USC this year).

He can shoot a jump shot, but he is far more comfortable getting to the rim (via Sports Illustrated). Now, it's easy to just scout him out and take away his lanes to the basket because that's where he's at his best. But his jumper is consistent and effortless, allowing him to pop for a perimeter shot – which he seems most comfortable getting off the catch.

Weaknesses

For all his offensive upsides, Collier's defense takes the brunt of criticisms because of his lack of length. He has shown a great ability to anticipate what the offense tries to do, compensating for his short wingspan by just thinking two steps ahead.

His offense is also still raw, all things considered. When nothing is falling inside as soon as he drives and seeks contact, his jump shot can be streaky at best (via NBADraft.net). Collier's relative lack of balance in his playmaking and shooting could be a problem at the NBA level, but this is an extremely teachable aspect of his game.

Isaiah Collier's draft projection

Collier remains a very highly touted prospect in the upcoming 2024 draft. Mock drafts have him at most as a top five selection. Potential destinations for him include the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. Each of these teams could arguably use somebody with the USC guard's combination of playmaking and scoring abilities at the one position.