Javon Small NBA Draft - Top 5 landing spots for West Virginia star

On Sunday, West Virginia star Javon Small announced on Instagram that he would be turning professional and enter the 2025 NBA draft after just one season with the Mountaineers, who came up short in their bid to reach this year's NCAA Tournament.

The former East Carolina and Oklahoma State guard exceeded expectations in his first year at West Virginia, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals through 32 games this 2024-25 NCAA season. Small carried the Mountaineers on his back in the absence of injured stars Tucker DeVries, Amani Hansberry and Jayden Stone, leading West Virginia to a 19-13 overall record.

Despite Small's strong NCAA performance, he isn't guaranteed a spot in the 2025 NBA draft. He was excluded from several two-round mock drafts and Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman's 59-player list, published on NBA.com on March 3.

Here are the top five landing spots for Javon Small in the NBA.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Javon Small

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to pick late in the second round as they own the best record in the Eastern Conference. Mock drafts have suggested that Javon Small would still be available for the Cavs once their turn comes up in the second round.

Drafting Small with their final pick would help bolster the Cavs' guard rotation, which features Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill. Coach Kenny Atkinson wouldn't mind adding a talented player like Small to his bench for next season.

#4 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors selecting Small in the upcoming draft will add some youth to their aging backcourt, which features 37-year-old star player Stephen Curry. The West Virginia star could compliment the Warriors' strong defensive lineup, which includes Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

#3 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a late second-round pick in their hands, thanks to a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They may want to use it on Small if he is still available.

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka (left) talks with forward Dillon Brooks (9) and guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Photo: Imagn

The Rockets have surprised plenty of people with their play in the 2024-25 NBA season, with Houston currently ranked second in the Western Conference. Adding Small to their talented guard rotation, which features Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, could further strengthen their lineup.

#2 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls need to bolster their guard rotation in the upcoming NBA draft, with Lonzo Ball's injuries remaining a major concern for the team this season. Partnering Josh Giddey with Javon Small might be an enticing proposition for the Bulls, who are currently ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-41 record.

#1 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics' title defense remains right on track, posting a 55-19 record to hold the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are built to win for years to come, with star players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White already signed to long-term deals.

Boston Celtics guards Jaylen Brown (#7), Jrue Holiday (#4) and Derrick White (9) react after a play against the New York Knicks in the second half of their NBA basketball game at TD Garden. Photo: Imagn

Given their win-now mentality, the Celtics would benefit by adding experienced players from the college ranks, like Javon Small, who spent four seasons in the NCAA. Coach Joe Mazzulla and general manager Brad Stevens may look to strengthen their guard rotation with another solid two-way player next season.

