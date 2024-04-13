KJ Simpson NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Colorado guard ft. San Antonio Spurs

Junior guard for the Colorado Buffaloes KJ Simpson has declared for the 2024 NBA draft.

He's coming off an excellent season, playing 37 games and =shooting 47.5% from the field, 43.4% from beyond the arc and 87.6% from the free-throw line, averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.

So, which teams are going to be interested in him and will consider selecting him in this year's NBA draft?

KJ Simpson potential NBA landing spots

#1 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are in a position where they need to add talent that complements Victor Wembenyama's game.

That's exactly what KJ Simpson could do, as he can control the basketball and add another scoring threat to their roster. Moreover, playing for Gregg Popovich and being under the learning tree of some of the Spurs coaches is going to be good for his future growth as well.

#2 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have been playing well but need a second guard to pair with point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Simpson would be a great fit for the team, as he could immediately slide into the shooting guard role and provide another offensive threat in a loaded Western Conference.

#3 Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are a young team trying to build around Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but KJ Simpson would be a good fit.

Charlotte has a second-round pick in this year's draft and should be a sign for him to fit. Simpson could play the point or just be an off-ball player as the Hornets look to compete for a playoff spot next season.

#4 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are in a position that they need to figure out the future. Shooting guard Klay Thompson is a free agent at the end of the year.

Stephen Curry and Chris Paul are getting up there in age. The Warriors have a second-round pick in this draft, and Simpson could be a great fit for Steve Kerr's system.

#5 Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are in rebuilding mode after trading away small forward Pascal Siakam ahead of the trade deadline this season.

The Raptors have two first-round picks and a second-round selection that they can really step up and get Simpson. The team needs a guard outside of Immanuel Quickley to play, and KJ Simpson would be able to do well with the young group of players.

