LeBron James' son, Bryce James, joins Ohio State’s unofficial visit extravaganza as Buckeyes chase stellar homegrown prospects for 2025

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, is a basketball, marvel and his every move since he decided to leave Sierra Canyon School has been under the microscope.

James was part of the cohort invited to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are trying to recruit more homegrown talent in the coming classes.

Before committing to USC, Bronny James seriously considered joining the Buckeyes as well.

Bryce James is rated as a four-star talent in the class of 2025, according to ESPN, and he already has an offer from Duquesne. In some quarters, he is considered to be more talented than his older brother, Bronny James.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said what is thought to be an open secret among basketball insiders.

"The interesting thing is, the more naturally talented son (in terms of his physical gifts) appears to be (LeBron's) second son, Bryce, but the one who wants it so badly is Bronny," Windhorst said.

Basketball fans are watching keenly to get a hint of where Bryce James might end up. As the son of one of basketball's most iconic stars, his every move is being monitored years before he makes them.

The hope has always been that LeBron James will end up playing on the same team with one or both of his sons, by his own admission. It's a storyline that several NBA fans are interested in seeing come to fruition.

Bryce James on the move

Bryce James began his basketball career at Sierra Canyon School alongside his older brother, Bronny James. And when Bronny departed for USC, Bryce also packed up and left.

Originally, the intention was to transfer to Campbell Hall in Studio City, but he had a workout with Notre Dame Sherman Oaks and switched his allegiance to the Knights.

During the Peach Jam Tournament in July, Bryce James shone and he was heavily scouted, according to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports:

"A 6-(f00t-)4 shooting guard, (Bryce) James has excellent shooting mechanics and a high release. He's getting to the rim a bit easier and has found a second burst in transition.

"Scouts from the (LA) Lakers, (Orlando) Magic, (Cleveland) Cavaliers, (Dallas) Mavericks, (Miami) Heat, (New York) Knicks, (Phoenix) Suns, (Atlanta) Hawks and other teams all made James a priority on Day 1 of games."

Bryce James then later teamed up with Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, for Strive For Greatness 16U at the Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Tournament, where they evoked memories of their famous fathers.

There was even speculation that Bryce would go straight from high school to the NBA, an unlikely move, but his father was one of the last prospects to make such a move.