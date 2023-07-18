LeBron James' son Bryce James & Kiyan Anthony team up: How bond between King James & Carmelo Anthony extends on court during Vegas trip 

Twenty years after their famous fathers were drafted in the same class, Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony teamed up to devastating effect in the Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Tournament.

Videos of the duo playing for Strive For Greatness 16U flooded social media after their first day's 70-66 win against Georgia Stars.

Their most-anticipated matchup will be against the Nightrydas Elite containing the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, who won the 2023 Peach Jam.

Eyes will be on this game to see how Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony fare against Cameron Boozer, who is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer recently went up against top prospect Cooper Flagg and his twin brother, Ace Flagg, and beat them to win the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

Kiyan Anthony is a four-star shooting guard with a smooth release who plays for Christ the King High School in New York.

Anthony impressed in a win against Phenom United, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

According to 247 Sports, Kiyan Anthony is ranked No. 62 among the prospects in the 2025 class. He has offers from his father, Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Syracuse; Maryland; and Florida State among others.

Anthony talked about the possibility of choosing Syracuse due to his father's connections and existing relationships there:

“When you go to Syracuse, it feels like a home. Even though (coach Jim) Boeheim retired, I’m still super close with (new coach Adrian) Autry.”

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Bryce James is hitting fadeaway jumpers and Kiyan Anthony is catching oops now

The Bryce James hype train

It seems as if Bryce James' decision to transfer from Sierra Canyon School to Campbell Hall is already paying off with LA Lakers' scouts in attendance to watch his debut for his new team.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, it is an acknowledged industry opinion that Bryce James is the better talent among LeBron's sons.

"The interesting thing is, the more naturally talented son (in terms of his physical gifts) appears to be (LeBron's) second son, Bryce, but the one who wants it so badly is Bronny," Windhorst said.

Bryce received his first college offer from Duquesne last year. He was heavily scouted by NBA scouts during the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

The youngest James was also recently named in Sports Illustrated's Power Players of the Future list alongside talents like Victor Wembanyama, Bronny James and Caitlin Clark.

It has been suggested that Bryce James could take the unusual step of going straight to the NBA like his father. His showings in the various summer tournaments against elite opposition will definitely not hurt his chances.

